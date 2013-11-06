* Almost 200 nations to meet on climate in Warsaw Nov. 11-22
* Modest deal emerging that will be only a step to fix
global warming
By Alister Doyle and Nina Chestney
OSLO/LONDON, Nov 6 World governments are likely
to recoil from plans for an ambitious 2015 climate change deal
at talks next week, concern over economic growth at least
partially eclipsing scientists' warnings of rising temperatures
and water levels.
"We are in the eye of a storm," said Yvo de Boer, United
Nations climate chief in 2009 when a summit in Copenhagen ended
without agreement. After Copenhagen, nations targeted a 2015
deal to enter into force from 2020 with the goal of averting
more floods, heatwaves, droughts and rising sea levels.
The outline of a more modest 2015 deal, to be discussed at
annual U.N. climate talks in Warsaw on Nov.11-22, is emerging
that will not halt a creeping rise in temperatures but might be
a guide for tougher measures in later years.
Since 2009, scientists' warnings have become more strident
and new factors have emerged, sometimes dampening the impact of
their message that human activity is driving warming.
The U.S. shale boom helped push U.S. carbon emissions to an
18-year low last year, for instance; but it also shifted cheap
coal into Europe where it was used in power stations.
Despite repeated promises to tackle the problem, developed
nations have been preoccupied with spurring sluggish growth. And
recession has itself braked emissions from factories, power
plants and cars, a phenomenon that may prove short-lived.
Emerging economies such as China and India, heavily reliant
on cheap, high-polluting coal to end poverty, are reluctant to
take the lead despite rising emissions and pollution that are
choking cities.
"Our concern is urgency" in tackling climate change, said
Marlene Moses of Nauru, chair of the Alliance of Small Island
States whose members fear they will be swamped by rising sea
levels. "Vague promises will no longer suffice."
She wants progress when senior officials and environment
ministers from almost 200 nations meet in Warsaw to discuss the
2015 deal, as well as climate aid to poor nations and ways to
compensate them for loss and damage from global warming.
Yet many governments, especially in Europe, are concerned
that climate policies, such as generous support schemes for
solar energy, push up consumer energy bills.
Some want to emulate the success of the United States in
bringing down energy prices via shale gas - a fossil fuel that
can help cut greenhouse emissions if it replaces coal but at the
same time can divert investments from cleaner energy.
PATCHWORK OF PLEDGES
Many Warsaw delegates say the 2015 accord looks likely to be
a patchwork of national pledges for curbing greenhouse gas
emissions, anchored in domestic legislation, after Copenhagen
failed to agree a sweeping treaty built on international law.
The less ambitious model is a shift from the existing Kyoto
Protocol, agreed in 1997. That set a central target for
emissions cuts by industrialised countries and then shared them
out among about 40 nations.
But Kyoto has not worked well, partly because the United
States did not join, objecting that the treaty would cost U.S.
jobs and set no targets for big emerging nations. Russia, Canada
and Japan have since dropped out.
Warsaw will be the first meeting since the U.N.'s panel of
climate scientists, the main guide for government action, in
September raised the probability that climate change is mainly
man-made to 95 percent from 90 and said that "substantial and
sustained" cuts in emissions were needed.
TREATY
A leaked draft of a second report by the panel, due in March
2014, suggests climate change will cause heatwaves, droughts,
disrupt crop growth, aggravate poverty and expose hundreds of
millions of people to coastal floods as seas rise.
"Evidence is accumulating weekly, monthly as to how
dangerous this will be," said Andrew Steer, head of the World
Resources Institute think-tank in Washington. Every year of
delay added $500 million to the cost of fixing climate change.
He said there were signs of progress, such as a plan in June
by U.S. President Barack Obama to achieve a goal for cutting
emissions by 2020 and the start of carbon trading in China. "But
they don't add up" to a solution, Steer added.
Any deal weaker than a treaty for shifting from fossil fuels
to renewable energies is anathema to poor nations.
The 2015 deal is unlikely to include deep enough emissions
cuts to achieve a U.N. goal set in 2010 of limiting temperature
rise to below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit).
Temperatures have already risen by 0.8C (1.4F) since the
Industrial Revolution and are on track to cause more heatwaves,
floods and rising sea levels despite a hiatus in the pace of
warming at the Earth's surface so far this century.
A more flexible approach for 2015, championed by the United
States, raises risks that many nations will simply set
themselves weak goals, hoping others will take up the slack.
But it may have a better chance of ratification by national
parliaments. The idea is that negotiators will find a way to
compare the ambition of promises and develop a mechanism to
ratchet the weak ones up in coming years.
