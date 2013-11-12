* Report comes as death toll mounts from Philippines typhoon
* Says $2.5-trillion losses, 530,000 deaths in 2 decades
* Germanwatch think-tank partly funded by German government
* Activists join protest fast, demand action
By Alister Doyle and Stian Reklev
WARSAW, Nov 12 Haiti, the Philippines and
Pakistan were hardest hit by weather disasters in 2012, a report
issued at U.N. climate talks on Tuesday showed, as the death
toll mounted from the latest typhoon to devastate the
Philippines.
Germanwatch, a think-tank partly funded by the German
government, said poor nations had suffered most from extreme
weather in the past two decades, and worldwide, extreme weather
had killed 530,000 people and caused damage of more than $2.5
trillion.
"The unfolding human tragedy caused by super typhoon Haiyan
will only be captured in future reports," said Soenke Kreft, a
co-author of the report issued on the sidelines of Nov. 11-22
talks among almost 200 nations trying to reach a deal by 2015 to
slow global warming.
Super typhoon Haiyan, one of the most powerful storms ever
recorded, slammed into the Philippines on Friday and killed an
estimated 10,000 people in one coastal city alone. The toll is
expected to rise sharply as rescue workers reach remote areas.
The report for 2012, based on an index of fatalities and
economic damage from weather extremes, noted that Haiti was
struck by Hurricane Sandy, the Philippines by typhoon Bopha and
Pakistan had suffered severe monsoon floods.
A U.N. panel of climate scientists predicts that a build-up
of planet-warming greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, mainly
from human use of fossil fuels, will cause ever more droughts,
floods, heatwaves and rising sea levels.
RIDDLE
Major tropical storms are a hard riddle for climate
scientists to solve. Most say it is impossible to put an
individual event, such as typhoon Haiyan, down to climate
change. However, the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on
Climate Change (IPCC) says "it is more likely than not" that
storms will increase in intensity in the coming century.
One thing is fairly concrete, said Will Steffen, executive
director of the Australian National University Climate Change
Institute - climate change is causing surface waters to warm,
which in turn feeds more energy into storms.
Scientists also say rising sea levels - about 20 cm (8
inches) since 1900 - can worsen storm surges.
Negotiators are in Warsaw to lay the groundwork for a U.N.
climate pact, meant to be agreed in 2015 and enter into force
from 2020, to cut greenhouse gas emissions.
On Tuesday, about 30 climate activists joined a fast by
Philippine Climate Commissioner Naderev Sano, the nation's top
delegate in Warsaw, who said on Monday he would not eat until a
"meaningful outcome" was reached.
Some activists would fast during the meetings, but eat in
the morning and evening, said Wael Hmaidan, director of Climate
Action Network. He said he was among those fasting full time and
would "continue until we see political movement or until the
end" of the meeting.
Sano said he hoped his fast would put pressure on delegates
to agree a new loss and damage mechanism to compensate poor
countries for damage from global warming. He also urged more
action by developed nations to curb their emissions and raise
climate aid towards a promised $100 billion a year from 2020,
from about $10 billion a year in 2010-12.
Most developed nations, however, are focusing on spurring
economic growth after the financial crisis, rather than stepping
up efforts to confront climate change.
Germanwatch said Haiti lost 9.5 percent of its economy last
year in weather disasters led by Hurricane Sandy.
(Additional reporting by Michael Szabo; Editing by Janet
Lawrence)