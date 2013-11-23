* Poor want clearer plans for aid towards 2020
* Warsaw talks in overtime due to deadlock
By Alister Doyle and Michael Szabo
WARSAW, Nov 23 Almost 200 nations were
deadlocked on Saturday over how to step up aid to ease the
impact of global warming on developing nations as part of the
foundations of an elusive U.N. climate accord due in 2015.
The Warsaw meeting, which had been due to end on Friday but
extended into Saturday morning, had little to show after two
weeks except for a deal on new rules to protect tropical
forests, which soak up carbon dioxide as they grow.
"On finance there has been no progress," Claudia Salerno of
Venezuela, who represents a group of developing nations
including China and Indonesia, said late on Friday.
Developed nations, which promised in 2009 to raise climate
aid to $100 billion a year after 2020 from $10 billion a year in
the period 2010-12, were resisting calls by the developing world
to set targets for 2013-19.
A draft text merely urged developed nations, which have been
more focused on spurring economic growth than on fixing climate
change, to set "increasing levels" of aid.
The talks were also considering a new "Warsaw Mechanism" to
help developing nations cope with loss and damage from extreme
events such as heat waves, droughts and floods, and creeping
threats such as rising sea levels and desertification.
Developing nations insisted on a "mechanism" - to show it
was separate from existing structures - even though rich
countries say that it will not get new funds beyond the planned
$100 billion a year from 2020.
In one step forward, governments agreed to a set of rules
for safeguarding tropical forests in a deal aimed at unlocking
big investments. The new plan is backed by $280 million from the
United States, Britain and Norway.
Deforestation accounts for perhaps a fifth of greenhouse gas
emissions from human sources. Trees release carbon when they rot
or burn.
"Governments have shown their firm commitment to reduce
emissions from deforestation and forest degradation," U.N.
climate chief Christiana Figueres said in a statement.
Many delegates also said they wanted a clearer understanding
of when nations will publish their plans for long-term cuts in
greenhouse gases in the run-up to a summit in Paris in 2015.
That meeting is meant to agree on a global climate pact to enter
into force in 2020.
World leaders last tried, and failed, to agree to a global
treaty at a summit in 2009.
A text on Saturday said that all nations should submit
"intended nationally determined commitments" by the end of the
first quarter of 2015, if they could. That would give time to
compare and review pledges before the Paris summit.
The United States is among those advocating pledges be made
by the end of the first quarter of 2015. "It's something to
build on," said European Climate Commissioner Connie Hedegaard,
who wants pledges in 2014.
But many developing nations say the rich are doing too
little to lead.
"The political signals (for Paris) are just too weak," said
Naderev Sano, a Philippine delegate fasting during the meeting
in sympathy with victims of Typhoon Haiyan which killed 5,200
people. He says he has taken no food, only water and tea.
In September, a U.N. panel of scientists raised the
probability that most climate change since 1950 is man-made to
at least 95 percent, from 90 in a previous assessment in 2007.
It also said that "sustained and substantial" cuts in
greenhouse gases are needed to achieve a U.N. goal of limiting
warming to manageable levels.
(Reporting by Alister Doyle; editing by Jackie Frank)