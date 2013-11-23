* Poor want clearer plans for aid towards 2020
* Warsaw talks in overtime due to deadlock
WARSAW, Nov 23 Talks to lay the foundations for
a new U.N. climate pact due in 2015 were deadlocked as they ran
into overtime on Saturday, with nations at odds over stepping up
finance for developing countries to ease the impact of global
warming.
The Warsaw meeting, which had been due to end on Friday, was
meant to lay the groundwork for creating the first climate
accord to be applicable to all nations by 2015, which would come
into force after 2020.
However the only concrete measure to have emerged was an
agreement on new rules to protect tropical forests, which soak
up carbon dioxide as they grow.
Nearly 200 countries assembled at the U.N. conference have
stumbled over three major issues over the past two weeks: the
level of emissions cuts, climate finance and a "mechanism" to
help poor countries deal with loss and damage from global
warming.
"Climate change talks are still on knife edge after a long
night. A few countries (are) insisting on looking backwards.
Could be a long day," British Energy and Climate Change Minister
Edward Davey said on Twitter.
Developed nations, which promised in 2009 to raise climate
aid to $100 billion a year after 2020 from $10 billion a year in
the period 2010-12, were resisting calls by the developing world
to set targets for 2013-19.
A draft text merely urged developed nations, which have been
more focused on spurring economic growth than on fixing climate
change, to set "increasing levels" of aid.
It also suggested they report every two years on their
approaches to stepping up finance levels to $100 billion.
A group of developing countries and China were in favour of
an amendment to the text that "at least $70 billion" a year of
climate finance is committed from 2016.
The talks have also proposed a new "Warsaw Mechanism" which
would provide expertise, and possibly aid, to help developing
nations cope with loss and damage from extreme events such as
heat waves, droughts and floods, and creeping threats such as
rising sea levels and desertification.
Developing nations have insisted on a "mechanism" - to show
it was separate from existing structures - even though rich
countries say that it will not get new funds beyond the planned
$100 billion a year from 2020.
Many delegates also said they wanted a clearer understanding
of when nations will publish their plans for long-term cuts in
greenhouse gases in the run-up to a summit in Paris in 2015.
A text on Saturday said that all nations should "initiate or
intensify" their domestic preparations for "intended nationally
determined commitments" and have them ready by the end of the
first quarter of 2015, if they could.
The United States is among those advocating pledges be made
by the end of the first quarter of 2015. The European Union is
among countries which want pledges in 2014.
"It's not everything we wanted, but we know there are some
issues we cannot solve here," Pete Betts, lead negotiator for
the European Union, told delegates.
Meanwhile, many developing nations want to see more
urgency. Typhoon Haiyan in the Philippines, which has killed
over 5,000 people, has put the spotlight on extreme weather.
In September, a U.N. panel of scientists raised the
probability that most climate change since 1950 is man-made to
at least 95 percent, from 90 in a previous assessment in 2007.
It also said that "sustained and substantial" cuts in
greenhouse gases were needed to achieve a U.N. goal of limiting
warming to manageable levels.
"We have compromised on many issues, but there is a limit
for compromise by the most vulnerable countries of this planet,"
said Nepal's Prakash Mathema, chair of the group of least
developed countries.
