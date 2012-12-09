* Compensation scheme would mark fundamental shift
* Some climate change effects can't be adapted to
* U.N. official warns against expecting too much from West
By Environment Correspondent Alister Doyle
DOHA, Dec 9 Developing nations will push next
year for a radical U.N. mechanism to compensate them for the
impact of climate change, such as droughts or rising sea levels,
despite reluctance among wealthy states which would have to foot
the bill.
A meeting of almost 200 countries in Qatar in the past week
agreed steps towards addressing losses and damage from global
warming in what some analysts called a big shift for the United
Nations-led talks.
Developed nations fear such a system could be hugely costly
for Western governments, most of which are struggling now to cut
huge budget deficits. The United States insists any money would
have to come from $100 billion in aid already promised from 2020
to help poor countries cope with global warming, delegates said.
Helen Clark, head of the U.N. Development Programme, warned
developing nations against expecting too much of "pretty
stressed Western economies".
"In the end, you can't squeeze blood from a stone," she told
Reuters at the Nov. 26-Dec. 8 conference in Doha.
Developing nations are nevertheless signalling a big push in
2013. "We look forward to the establishment of the international
mechanism next year," Nauru's Foreign Minister Kieren Keke said
at the end of the meeting, speaking for the Alliance of Small
Island States (AOSIS).
If set up, the new system could help nations to recover from
storms that may become more powerful due to climate change. In
the Philippines, typhoon Bopha has killed 540 people in the past
week.
Many experts point to one of the worst extremes in Grenada,
where Hurricane Ivan caused damage in 2004 costing twice the
Caribbean island's entire annual economic output.
"Of course it won't ever be big enough to satisfy everyone
who comes along and cries," George Prime, Grenada's Environment
Minister, said of the likely funds.
"It's not just the cost. An event like that raises your
debts and you can't get loans," he told Reuters. "It also takes
money away from other spending, like on health and education."
Ivan killed 39 people in Grenada.
A FUNDAMENTAL SHIFT
Until a few years ago, the focus in U.N. talks on climate
change was on cutting greenhouse gas emissions, mostly from
factories, cars and power plants. That shifted in the mid-2000s
to include ways to adapt to floods, heatwaves and rising seas.
Now, the push to set up ways to compensate for loss and
damage is an admission that there will be changes - such as sea
level rise or ocean acidification - that can't be adapted to.
"If an island is gone you can't just adapt to that. It's a
complete transformation. With a disappearance of glaciers the
water supply is gone. This is going far beyond traditional
management," said Juan Pablo Hoffmaister of Bolivia.
"It's a fundamental shift in the way we talk about climate
change," said Nick Mabey, chief executive of the London-based
E3G think-tank.
AOSIS has proposed a three-part mechanism based on insurance
against extreme weather, compensation for creeping problems such
as sea-level rise and new efforts to assess risks.
The agreement in Doha, where the main decision was to extend
the U.N.'s existing Kyoto Protocol for slowing global warming,
is vague. It speaks of setting up new "institutional
arrangements, such as an international mechanism" in 2013.
It does not mention any new money; delegates say developed
nations insisted on leaving that out.
Some advances have been made. Hurricane Ivan led to creation
of the Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Insurance Facility, offering
insurance of up to $100 million per weather event.