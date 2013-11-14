* Change linked to global warming poses threat to corals,
fish
* Acidification may increase 170 pct by 2100 vs
pre-industrial times
By Environment Correspondent Alister Doyle
WARSAW, Nov 14 Global warming is causing a
silent storm in the oceans by acidifying waters at a record
rate, threatening marine life from coral reefs to fish stocks,
an international study showed on Thursday.
The report, by 540 experts in 37 nations, said the seas
could become 170 percent more acidic by 2100 compared to levels
before the Industrial Revolution. Carbon dioxide, the main
greenhouse gas, can become a mild acid when mixed with water.
Acidification is combining with a warming of ocean waters,
also caused by a build-up of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere,
and other man-made factors such as higher pollution and
overfishing, the report said.
"It is like the silent storm - you can't hear it, you can't
feel it," Carol Turley, a senior scientist at the Plymouth
Marine Laboratory in England, told Reuters.
The study, released on the sidelines of a meeting of almost
200 nations in Warsaw on ways to slow global warming, estimated
that acidity of the oceans had already increased by 26 percent
since the Industrial Revolution in the 18th and 19th centuries.
A 170 percent increase in acidity is equivalent to cutting
the Ph level of the ocean, a scale of acidity and alkalinity, to
7.9 from 8.2 on a logarithmic scale. Battery acid rates about 1
and soap, an alkaline, is about 10.
CORALS, CRABS
The pace of acidification was the fastest in at least 55
million years, the scientists said. Acidification undermines the
ability of everything from corals to crabs to build protective
shells and has knock-on effects on the food web.
"Marine ecosystems and biodiversity are likely to change as
a result of ocean acidification, with far-reaching consequences
for society," according to the summary led by the International
Geosphere-Biosphere Programme.
"Economic losses from declines in shellfish aquaculture and
the degradation of tropical coral reefs may be substantial owing
to the sensitivity of molluscs and corals to ocean
acidification," it said.
And some studies have found that young clown fish, made
famous by the movie "Finding Nemo", behaved as if drunk in more
acidic waters, their brains apparently disoriented.
Another study found that rockfish can become more anxious.
"A normal fish will swim equally in light and dark areas in
a tank ... an anxious one on high carbon dioxide spends more
time in the darker side, the more protected side," said Lauren
Linsmayer of the University of California, San Diego.
"If society continues on the current high emissions
trajectory, cold water coral reefs, located in the deep sea, may
be unsustainable and tropical coral reef erosion is likely to
outpace reef building this century," the report said.
Deep cuts in emissions of greenhouse gases, from power
plants, factories and cars, would limit acidification.
The Warsaw talks are working on plans for a global deal, due
to be agreed in 2015, to limit climate change.
(Editing by Mark Heinrich)