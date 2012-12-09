* U.N. process has to accelerate before 2015
* Many leave Doha conference in despair
By Barbara Lewis and Alister Doyle
DOHA, Dec 9 At the end of another
lavishly-funded U.N. conference that yielded no progress on
curbing greenhouse emissions, many of those most concerned about
climate change are close to despair.
As thousands of delegates checked out of their
air-conditioned hotel rooms in Doha to board their jets for
home, some asked whether the U.N. system even made matters worse
by providing cover for leaders to take no meaningful action.
Supporters say the U.N. process is still the only framework
for global action. The United Nations also plays an essential
role as the "central bank" for carbon trading schemes, such as
the one set up by the European Union.
But unless rich and poor countries can inject urgency into
their negotiations, they are heading for a diplomatic fiasco in
2015 - their next deadline for a new global deal.
"Much much more is needed if we are to save this process
from being simply a process for the sake of process, a process
that simply provides for talk and no action, a process that
locks in the death of our nations, our people, and our
children," said Kieren Keke, foreign minister of Nauru, who
fears his Pacific island state could become uninhabitable.
The conference held in Qatar - the country that produces the
largest per-capita volume of greenhouse gases in the world -
agreed to extend the emissions-limiting Kyoto Protocol, which
would have run out within weeks.
But Canada, Russia and Japan - where the protocol was signed
15 years ago - all abandoned the agreement. The United States
never ratified it in the first place, and it excludes developing
countries where emissions are growing most quickly.
Delegates flew home from Doha without securing a single new
pledge to cut pollution from a major emitter.
So far, U.N. climate talks have missed just about every
deadline. The rich nations of the world promised two decades ago
to halt their rise in greenhouse gases. They failed. Next, they
promised a sequel to Kyoto by 2009. They failed again.
Now they have a 2015 deadline to get a new global, binding
deal in place, to enter into force after the extension of Kyoto
expires in 2020. For the first time, it would apply to rich and
poor countries alike. But with the world's nations divided over
who must pay the cost, the task of reaching accord seems beyond
the capabilities of the vast corps of international delegates.
Meanwhile, the world's weather is only getting more
unstable. As the Doha talks dragged on, Typhoon Bopha in the
Philippines left nearly 1,000 people dead or missing.
Hurricane Sandy last month was a reminder that even rich
countries are not safe from extreme weather, which scientists
say will become ever more common as the world heats up.
PROGRESS AT GROUND LEVEL
A series of reports released during the Doha talks said the
world faced the prospect of 4 degrees Celsius (7.2F) of warming,
rather than the 2 degree (3.6F) limit that nations adopted in
2010 as a maximum to avoid dangerous changes.
According to the World Bank, that would mean food and water
shortages, habitats wiped out, coastal communities wrecked by
rising seas, deserts spreading, and droughts both more frequent
and severe. Most impact would be borne by the world's poorest.
"The alarm bells are going off all over the place," Alden
Meyer, of the Union of Concerned Scientists, said. "We are in a
crisis and treating it like a process where we can dither away
for ever."
Action at ground level has had a positive impact, even as
the U.N. dithers. Investment in carbon-free renewable energy hit
a record $260 billion in 2011.
In the United States, the discovery of techniques to produce
natural gas from shale has cut the cost of gas, which has
reduced emissions from the world's biggest polluter by replacing
coal, a bigger carbon emitter, for power generation.
But although U.S. emissions - nearly a quarter of the
world's total - have fallen, for the world as a whole this year
they are expected to rise by 2.6 percent, up by 58 percent since
1990. Emerging economies led by China and India account for most
of the growth.
Although frustrated by days and nights of haggling,
ministers still back the United Nations as part of the solution.
"It's clear to me that this process is the only global
framework we have and since this is a global problem, it has to
be addressed globally," Denmark's Energy Minister Martin
Lidegaard told Reuters.
"But obviously, this can't stand alone. Nations can't
continue to hide behind the process. There's a direct link
between what we deliver at home and here. We desperately need to
combine action by regions, municipalities, citizens with this
global approach. That is becoming more and more evident."
Negotiators say ultimately politicians - distracted by other
events - need to become engaged.
"It (the environment) is no longer on the front page with
the political and financial crisis. That is the reason why heads
of state have to turn to this," the European Union's chief
negotiator Artur Runge-Metzger said.
CONVERTS
The conference is an easy target for cynics - not least
because it was held in Qatar, a desert kingdom that exports
carbon-producing fossil fuel and uses the proceeds to fund a
lavish lifestyle for many of its 2.5 million people.
A country that burns fuel to desalinate water and build golf
courses in the desert seems like an odd place to talk about
curtailing consumption. But supporters say bringing producers
like Qatar into the consensus for change is a step forward.
Business leaders are also getting involved.
"A lot of CEOs from the region have turned up. A lot of them
are talking about sustainability and resource efficiency. That's
no longer a dirty word," said Russel Mills, global director for
energy and climate policy at Dow Chemical Co.
Dow, like many other big industrial firms, keeps a close eye
on U.N. carbon policy because of the United Nations' role as "a
kind of central bank" for pollution allowances.
The most developed carbon trading scheme is the European
Union's, which has lurched from crisis to crisis. The value of
EU Emissions Trading Scheme permits sank to a record low this
month under the burden of surplus allowances during a recession.
But other jurisdictions such as Australia, California, South
Korea and even China believe they can learn from Europe's
mistakes and are developing their own emissions trading. Such
schemes could be the planet's best hope of survival, and the
United Nations is likely to play a role.
"Economy-wide carbon pricing, whether carbon taxes or cap
and trade, is the only approach that can conceivably achieve the
targets scientists advocate," Robert Stavins, a professor of
business and government at Harvard in the United States, said.
"Also, it will be most the cost-effective and therefore in
the long run the most politically-viable approach."
Still, even with the best of intentions, U.N. diplomats are
unlikely ever to deliver change at the pace scientists seek.
"Science is demanding immediate and drastic action,"
Christiana Figueres, head of the U.N. Climate Change
Secretariat, told Reuters. "Policy, economics and financing
cannot move in drastic fashion."