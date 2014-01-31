By Michelle Nichols
| UNITED NATIONS
UNITED NATIONS Jan 30 Former New York City
Mayor Michael Bloomberg has been tapped to be U.N. special envoy
for cities and climate change, sources familiar with the
situation said on Thursday.
Barring any last minute changes, U.N. Secretary-General Ban
Ki-moon - who is seeking to re-energize the global climate
change debate and boost the United Nations' role - could make
the announcement as early as Friday, the sources said on the
condition of anonymity.
Bloomberg, a billionaire philanthropist who left office last
month, made combating climate change a key focus during his 12
years leading the United States most populous city. He also
advocated for national climate change legislation.
Bloomberg has played a leading role in the C40 Cities
Climate Leadership Group, an international group of mayors
created in 2005 and dedicated to reducing greenhouse gas
emissions. The C40 group, of which Bloomberg is president of the
board, is due to meet in Johannesburg next week.
He announced last month that New York City's greenhouse gas
emissions have dropped by 19 percent since 2005, putting the
city nearly two-thirds of the way to meeting the goal that he
set five years ago.
In the climate change blueprint he launched in 2007, called
PlaNYC 2030, Bloomberg set a goal to slash citywide emissions 30
percent by 2030 through a number of initiatives, such as
requiring hybrid taxi cabs, building bike lanes and retrofitting
municipal buildings to make them more energy efficient.
Bloomberg pledged to continue focusing on promoting his key
causes - combating climate change, gun control and immigration -
after leaving office through his philanthropic work.
The United Nations will host a one-day climate change summit
in New York on Sept. 23, 2014. Many developing nations want it
to be a deadline for rich countries to outline planned cuts in
greenhouse gases beyond 2020 as a key step towards a global
climate deal in 2015.
Last month, Ban appointed former Ghana President John Kufuor
and former Norwegian Prime Minister Jens Stoltenberg as special
envoys on climate change to drum up support for the planned
September conference.
Ever since the 2009 U.N. climate summit in Copenhagen failed
to secure a deal on a binding treaty on reducing carbon
emissions, the United Nations has been sidelined, U.N. diplomats
and officials say.
Climate discussions have shifted away from the world body to
bilateral talks between key world powers and the Group of 20
club of major developed and developing nations.
But Ban has long seen galvanizing support for global action
on climate change as key to his legacy as secretary-general, the
officials and diplomats say, and is eager to restore the United
Nations' relevance to the climate negotiations.
(Additional reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Bernard
Orr)