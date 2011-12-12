(The author is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed
are his own.)
By Gerard Wynn
LONDON Dec 12 Even by the standards of
U.N. climate meetings, with their jargon, rhetoric and countless
committees, when a whole conference overruns by 36 hours
something must be up.
Environment ministers tried to sweep aside a 16-year-old
divide between industrialised and developing countries at a
meeting in Durban, South Africa, which finally wrapped up at
5.00 a.m. on Sunday.
In the end, they may have fallen narrowly short: the proof
will be in the deal they agree in 2015.
After several sleepless nights negotiators were desperate to
conclude and objections from India resulted in a watered down
text which left the door open to future wrangling.
In 1995 in Berlin, countries unambiguously launched
negotiations on a legally binding protocol, which they agreed
would only require emissions cuts by the world's industrialised
economies.
The United States refused to ratify the resulting Kyoto
Protocol, arguing that it unfairly excused China.
On Sunday, emerging economies including China, which is now
the world's top carbon emitter, appeared to accept an equal
legal commitment to fight climate change alongside the United
States (Kyoto backers already face binding emissions caps).
This was significant: China agreed to move in step with
Washington, even though the United States is still a far richer
country, has cumulatively pumped out more greenhouse gases and
arguably has made no more effort than China since 1995.
Durban was also important because by launching negotiations
on a global climate deal - to come into force after 2020 - the
conference met a condition set by a handful of Kyoto backers to
continue their binding targets under the protocol.
TROUBLE
But there's trouble ahead.
First, the rest of the world will now lean on voluntary
national climate pledges for the rest of the decade.
Both these pledges and the continuing, Kyoto commitments are
widely recognised as inadequate collectively to stave off
dangerous climate change.
Second, negotiations meant to conclude in 2015 will be
over-shadowed almost immediately by elections next year in the
United States, where some Republican contenders doubt humans are
causing climate change.
The hope of more convinced politicians is that the financial
downturn will blow over and growing evidence of climate changes
will harden public demand for action.
Third, the wording to agree a new global deal does not
unambiguously commit all countries to a binding protocol.
The Durban text launches negotiations on "a protocol,
another legal instrument or an agreed outcome with legal force".
These words differ slightly with the Berlin meeting which
launched negotiations on - "a protocol or another legal
instrument" in 1995, ultimately agreeing Kyoto.
It's quickly apparent that the Durban text has added
something - a potentially fateful fudge.
Some reluctant countries may argue that "an agreed outcome
with legal force" could include merely voluntary pledges
confirmed at a U.N. conference.
Even if the text proves robust, there is much to discuss
including the level of ambition of future carbon emissions
targets, which countries they should apply to and what sanctions
should be imposed for non-compliance.
Encouraging in Durban was a new coalition of
European and poor developing countries that may gather too much
force for emerging economies and the United States to ignore.
Only if the world agrees a full protocol like Kyoto will
they reap its advantages, compared with a tamer system of
domestic pledges.
It's become fashionable to argue against a politically
difficult internationally binding deal. But a protocol like
Kyoto defines common rules, forces compliance, makes countries
plan beyond election cycles and creates a clearer picture of
collective action.
Kyoto is a rule book which established mandatory climate
action, carbon trading, climate accounting and sanctions.
FAILURE
It would be unfair to judge Durban solely by a few ambiguous
words.
In other, limited success, the conference launched a Green
Climate Fund meant to channel billions of dollars to developing
countries, while environment ministers from more than 100
countries promised to work to engage the private sector to help
finance forest protection and other climate action.
It also committed countries to count their greenhouse gas
emissions and report back every second year on steps taken
against their voluntary pledges, while the U.N.'s climate
secretariat would compile a review of progress made.
The failure of all such conferences has been on ambition.
Countries committed under the 1992 climate convention to
avert dangerous climate change.
Four years ago a U.N. panel of climate scientists, in its
Nobel prize-winning review, said for the first time that global
warming was "unequivocal" and that global greenhouse gas
emissions should stop rising by 2015 to limit warming to what
are generally considered safer levels.
Carbon emissions from burning fossil fuels this year will
rise at exactly the same rate (3 percent) as the annual average
over the past three decades.
In Durban, the United States applauded voluntary pledges
through 2020 which are well-known to be inadequate.
At a fork in the road between voluntary or legally binding
action, Durban's greatest success was to push negotiations down
a legal route, in a victory for multilateral rules-based action.
(Reporting by Gerard Wynn; Editing by Anthony Barker)