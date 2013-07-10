By Timothy Gardner
| WASHINGTON, July 10
WASHINGTON, July 10 The United States and China,
the world's top emitters of greenhouse gases, agreed to five
initiatives on Wednesday to cut carbon output from the largest
sources, including heavy duty vehicles, manufacturing and
coal-fired plants, the State Department said.
The U.S.-China climate change working group, which officials
from both countries formed in April, will work with companies
and non-governmental groups to develop plans by October to carry
out the measures aimed at fighting climate change and cutting
pollution.
The initiatives are also aimed at improving energy
efficiency, collection and management of greenhouse gas data,
and promoting electric grids to carry more power from renewable
energy.
The group agreed to the measures at the U.S.-China Strategic
and Economic Dialogue held at the State Department. The two-day
meeting ends on Thursday.
Secretary of State John Kerry and Treasury Secretary Jack
Lew hosted a Chinese delegation, led by State Councilor Yang
Jiechi and Vice Premier Wang Yang, at the talks that cover both
economics and wider geopolitical issues.
The climate agreements will concentrate on improving
technologies, and will not be binding and will not seek to cut
emissions by specific volumes. Still, the hope is any
cooperation could help lend support to wider international talks
on greenhouse gas reductions and help finalize a global treaty
to replace the Kyoto Protocol on climate change by 2015.
"On the one hand it's not suddenly going to transform the
negotiations, I'm absolutely not saying that, but ... it will
project something positive that I think will be helpful," U.S.
climate envoy Todd Stern told reporters in a teleconference.
China and the United States are responsible for about 43
percent of global greenhouse gas output.
Increasing the ability of the two countries to capture
carbon emissions from coal-fired plants and to bury them
underground was also the focus of one of Wednesday's agreements.
The goal is to move from the research and development phase
to large scale demonstration projects, Stern said. "It's
certainly not the case that we are going to be financing
large-scale CCS (carbon capture and storage) plants in China,
per se, but rather to try to spur the development of them there
and also here."
Wednesday's move builds on an agreement last month by U.S.
President Barack Obama and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to
cooperate in phasing out production and consumption of gases
used in refrigerants and air conditioners.
The so-called hydrofluorocarbons, or HFCs, came into wide
commercial use to replace ozone-depleting chemicals that are
being phased out under the 1987 Montreal Protocol. They make up
roughly 2 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, but use of
the chemicals is rising at a rate of up to 9 percent a year.
Stern said China and the United States are trying to develop
alternatives to HFCs, not all of which are fully available.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Richard Chang)