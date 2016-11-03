(Corrects Fahrenheit conversion, paragraph 3)
By Nina Chestney
LONDON Nov 3 Greenhouse gas emissions in 2030
will exceed by 12 billion to 14 billion tonnes what is needed to
keep global warming to an internationally agreed target, the
United Nations said on Thursday.
A day before the global Paris Agreement climate pact
formally comes into force, the annual U.N. Environment report
analysed countries' current pledges for emission cuts and
whether they are enough.
It found they are not.
Emissions in 2030 are expected to reach 54-56 billion tonnes
of carbon dioxide equivalent, far above the level of 42 billion
tonnes needed to have a chance of limiting global warming to 2
degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) this century.
Last year, UN Environment estimated that the gap between
pledges and emissions cuts that scientists estimate are needed
was up to 12 billion tonnes.
Even if emissions cut pledges under the Paris agreement are
fully implemented, predicted 2030 emissions could put the world
on track for a temperature rise of 2.9 to 3.4 degrees Celsius
this century, the report said.
"If we don't start taking additional action now, beginning
with the upcoming climate meeting in Marrakesh, we will grieve
over the avoidable human tragedy," Erik Solheim, head of UN
Environment, said in a statement.
Delegates from signatory nations meet in the Moroccan city
of Marrakesh from Nov. 7-18 to start turning their many promises
on tackling climate change into action and draw up a "rule book"
for the accord reached last December and which comes into force
on Friday.
"The growing numbers of climate refugees hit by hunger,
poverty, illness and conflict will be a constant reminder of our
failure to deliver. The science shows that we need to move much
faster," Solheim added.
The Paris Agreement promises to limit global warming to
"well below" 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial times. But
current pledges for limiting emissions are too weak and will
allow temperatures to rise by perhaps 3 Celsius or more by 2100.
The report said the private sector, cities and regions could
reduce emissions by several billion tonnes by 2030 in areas such
as agriculture and transport, as well as increased energy
efficiency.
