WASHINGTON Nov 4 The global accord to combat
climate change agreed in Paris last year officially entered into
force Friday, putting pressure on nearly 200 countries to start
executing plans to slash their greenhouse gas emissions.
"This is a moment to celebrate," said United Nations climate
chief Patricia Espinosa. "It is also a moment to look ahead with
sober assessment and renewed will over the task ahead."
The Paris Agreement seeks to wean the world economy off
fossil fuels in the second half of the century, limiting the
rise in average world temperatures to "well below" 2.0 degrees
Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) above preindustrial times.
It takes effect as greenhouse gas emissions are projected by
2030 to exceed by 12 billion to 14 billion tonnes what is needed
to keep global warming to the internationally agreed target, the
United Nations said this week.
Representatives from nearly 200 countries on Monday will
convene in Marrakesh, Morocco for two weeks to discuss the nuts
and bolts of the Paris accord and the policies, technology and
finance needed to ensure the Paris goals are achieved.
"The timetable is pressing because globally greenhouse gas
emissions which drive climate change and its impacts are not yet
falling - a fact which the Marrakesh meeting must have at the
front of its concerns and collective resolve," said Espinosa.
World Bank President Jim Yong Kim said the milestone also
serves as a reminder to rich countries that pledged to help
developing countries combat climate change.
"Donor countries made a strong commitment in Paris. And now
we must turn those commitments into action," he said.
