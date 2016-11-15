MARRAKESH, Morocco Nov 15 U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said on Tuesday action on climate change has become "unstoppable", and he expressed hopes that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump would drop plans to quit a global accord aimed at weaning the world off fossil fuels.

At a meeting of almost 200 nations in Morocco to work out ways to implement the 2015 Paris agreement to limit greenhouse gas emissions, Ban said U.S. companies, states and cities were all pushing to limit global warming.

"What was once unthinkable has become unstoppable," he told a news conference of the Paris Agreement, agreed by governments last year, ratified in record time and formally adopted by more than 100 nations including the United States.

(Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi, Nina Chestney and Alister Doyle; Editing by Hugh Lawson)