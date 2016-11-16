(Repeats to widen distribution)
By Yeganeh Torbati
MARRAKESH, Morocco Nov 16 U.S. Secretary of
State John Kerry hoped his presence at a Marrakesh conference to
decide the finer points of an historic climate agreement would
be a victory lap, capping off a year of negotiations that
resulted in global agreements to stave off the worst effects of
climate change.
Instead, he finds himself having to reassure delegates from
almost 200 nations they can count on the United States to abide
by the 2015 Paris agreement, despite U.S. President-elect Donald
Trump's promise to withdraw the United States from the climate
treaty.
"The president-elect is going to have to make his decision,"
Kerry said on Tuesday to reporters. "What I will do is speak to
the assembly about our efforts and what we're engaged in and why
we're engaged in it, and our deep commitment as the American
people to this effort."
He added: "I can't speak to the (next) administration, but I
know the American people support this overwhelmingly."
Trump has called climate change a hoax, and said he would
rip up the Paris deal, halt any U.S. taxpayer funds for U.N.
global warming programs, and revive the U.S. coal sector.
If he follows through on his promises, he would undo the
legacy of President Barack Obama, who has made climate change
one of his top domestic and foreign policy priorities and called
the trends of rising temperatures and other fallout from climate
change "terrifying."
A source on Trump's transition team said this week that he
is seeking quick ways to withdraw the United States from the
Paris agreement, which seeks to reduce global greenhouse gas
emissions.
The accord won enough backing to enter into force on Nov. 4,
four days before the U.S. election, and the conference in
Morocco started in part as a celebration of that landmark.
UNCERTAINTY AFTER TRUMP
Prior to Trump's election, the Obama administration had
enjoyed momentum on the climate issue, with a deal in September
in Montreal to limit carbon emissions from international
flights, and another reached in Rwanda in October to cut back on
greenhouse gases used in refrigerators and air conditioners.
The United States worked closely with China last year to
build support for the Paris agreement, and the partnership of
the two biggest greenhouse gas emitters helped convince other
countries to back the agreement.
The agreement seeks to phase out net greenhouse gas
emissions by the second half of the century and limit global
warming to "well below" 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) above
pre-industrial times.
Trump's election raises the prospect of the United States
not fulfilling its commitments, being sidelined in global
climate policy and ceding the leadership role to China, and has
raised doubts among delegates in Marrakesh about whether
Washington will still be a partner in the agreement come
mid-century.
"It's really hard to see how the U.S. engages in that kind
of dialogue," said Sarah Ladislaw, director of the Energy and
National Security Program at the Center for Strategic and
International Studies in Washington.
It is still unclear exactly what Trump will do when it comes
to climate policy. On other issues, he has made contradictory
statements, making it hard to predict his final policy, and he
has said that unpredictability is an asset in international
negotiations.
Trump denied during a debate with his rival Hillary Clinton
that he had called climate change a hoax perpetrated by the
Chinese, though he has said it repeatedly in speeches and on
Twitter.
France and the United Nations on Tuesday stepped up warnings
to Trump about the risks of quitting the accord to combat
climate change, saying a historic shift from fossil fuels is
unstoppable.
