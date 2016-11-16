UPDATE 2-U.S., Saudi firms sign tens of billions of dollars of deals as Trump visits
* Deals range from health to oil and military procurement (Adds analysis)
Nov 16 Government representatives and officials at U.N. climate talks in Marrakesh, Morocco, have played down the impact of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's victory last week on global momentum to tackle global warming.
Talks among almost 200 nations are being held from Nov. 7-18 to try to find ways to implement a global climate deal, the Paris Agreement.
Below are latest stories about the talks: LATEST STORIES: > Kerry arrives in Marrakesh overshadowed by Trump > Radical energy shift needed to meet 1.5C-IEA > Climate action unstoppable despite Trump-UN's Ban > Germany, EU Commission dismiss call for CO2 tax > Sweltering 2016 to set heat record-WMO > World CO2 emissions stay flat for 3rd year > US to push ahead on pact before Trump takes over > Trump looking at ways to quit global climate deal > Trump victory threatens climate funds for poor > Trump win opens way for China climate leadership > Trump win means US emissions not fall as planned > Trump could pull out of global climate deal in yr > Trump win stokes fears over climate change goals > Last five years hottest on record-WMO > Japan ratifies Paris Agremeent > UN talks seek to turn climate pledges into action > No turning back for climate pact, despite Trump > Philippines agrees to ratify Paris pact > Pact enters into force, focus shifts to action > Pacific islands kick off global climate deal > Emissions set to bust global climate pact in 2030 > Oil CEOs to unveil renewable energy fund > Backers of climate pact play down Trump threat > Company climate change plans too weak > Greenhouse gas milestone shows need for action > Govts agree study of tough climate limit > Rich nations say on track for $100 bln finance
INTERVIEWS, FEATURES, ANALYSES: > Trump's climate plan catastrophic-France's Royal > Moroccan solar power plant hard act to follow > NZ wealth fund focused on climate resilience (Compiled by Nina Chestney)
* Deals range from health to oil and military procurement (Adds analysis)
DUBAI, May 20 Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz said on Saturday the visit of U.S. President Donald Trump to the kingdom would strengthen cooperation between the two countries and help enhance global security.