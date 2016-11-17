Nov 17 Government representatives and officials
at U.N. climate talks in Marrakesh, Morocco, have played down
the impact of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's victory last
week on global momentum to tackle global warming.
Talks among almost 200 nations are being held from Nov. 7-18
to try to find ways to implement a global climate deal, the
Paris Agreement.
Below are latest stories about the talks:
LATEST STORIES:
> Global talks reaffirm support for climate deal
> Britain ratifies Paris Agreement
> Kerry warns of climate threat
> Business calls for Trump to support Paris pact
> Radical energy shift needed to meet 1.5C-IEA
> Climate action unstoppable despite Trump-UN's Ban
> UN ship agency to press on with CO2 cut efforts
> Germany, EU Commission dismiss call for CO2 tax
> Sweltering 2016 to set heat record-WMO
> World CO2 emissions stay flat for 3rd year
> US to push ahead on pact before Trump takes over
> Trump looking at ways to quit global climate deal
> Trump victory threatens climate funds for poor
> Trump win opens way for China climate leadership
> Trump win means US emissions not fall as planned
> Trump could pull out of global climate deal in yr
> Trump win stokes fears over climate change goals
> Last five years hottest on record-WMO
> Japan ratifies Paris Agremeent
> UN talks seek to turn climate pledges into action
> No turning back for climate pact, despite Trump
> Philippines agrees to ratify Paris pact
> Pact enters into force, focus shifts to action
> Pacific islands kick off global climate deal
> Emissions set to bust global climate pact in 2030
> Oil CEOs to unveil renewable energy fund
> Backers of climate pact play down Trump threat
> Company climate change plans too weak
> Greenhouse gas milestone shows need for action
> Govts agree study of tough climate limit
> Rich nations say on track for $100 bln finance
INTERVIEWS, FEATURES, ANALYSES:
> Renewables growth seen weathering Trump storm
> Markets keep climate change fight alive
> Trump's climate plan catastrophic-France's Royal
> Moroccan solar power plant hard act to follow
> NZ wealth fund focused on climate resilience
(Compiled by Nina Chestney)