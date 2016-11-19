WRAPUP 2-China pledges $124 bln for new Silk Road as champion of globalisation
Nov 19 Government representatives and officials at U.N. climate talks in Marrakesh, Morocco, have played down the impact of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's victory last week on global momentum to tackle global warming.
Talks among almost 200 nations end on Nov. 18 and are aimed at finding ways to implement a global climate deal, the Paris Agreement.
Below are latest stories about the talks: LATEST STORIES: > Climate talks set 2018 deadline to agree rules > Global climate deal seen slowed, not halted > Global talks reaffirm support for climate deal > U.S. pull-out would make odd couple with Nicaragua > Britain ratifies Paris Agreement > Kerry warns of climate threat > Business calls for Trump to support Paris pact > Radical energy shift needed to meet 1.5C-IEA > Climate action unstoppable despite Trump-UN's Ban > UN ship agency to press on with CO2 cut efforts > Germany, EU Commission dismiss call for CO2 tax > Sweltering 2016 to set heat record-WMO > World CO2 emissions stay flat for 3rd year > US to push ahead on pact before Trump takes over > Trump looking at ways to quit global climate deal > Trump victory threatens climate funds for poor > Trump win opens way for China climate leadership > Trump win means US emissions not fall as planned > Trump could pull out of global climate deal in yr > Trump win stokes fears over climate change goals > Last five years hottest on record-WMO > Japan ratifies Paris Agremeent > UN talks seek to turn climate pledges into action > No turning back for climate pact, despite Trump > Philippines agrees to ratify Paris pact > Pact enters into force, focus shifts to action > Pacific islands kick off global climate deal > Emissions set to bust global climate pact in 2030 > Oil CEOs to unveil renewable energy fund > Backers of climate pact play down Trump threat > Company climate change plans too weak > Greenhouse gas milestone shows need for action > Govts agree study of tough climate limit > Rich nations say on track for $100 bln finance
INTERVIEWS, FEATURES, ANALYSES: > Can Trump make coal great again? > Renewables growth seen weathering Trump storm > Markets keep climate change fight alive > Trump's climate plan catastrophic-France's Royal > Moroccan solar power plant hard act to follow > NZ wealth fund focused on climate resilience (Compiled by Nina Chestney)
BEIJING, May 14 China's Belt and Road initiative is "fantastic" but obstacles could arise from some countries who see it as a potential threat, a senior official from Venezuela said on Sunday.