(Adds fresh quotes)
By Megan Rowling
MARRAKESH, Morocco, Nov 19 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -
G overnments have plenty of unfinished business to hammer out a
rule book for the new Paris Agreement on climate change by 2018,
experts said as U.N. negotiations wound up early on Saturday.
Many environment and development groups welcomed the united
front presented by some 195 nations as they faced a campaign
threat to quit the accord by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump,
which cast a shadow over the two-week gathering in Morocco.
"We call for the highest political commitment to combat
climate change, as a matter of urgent priority," governments
said in the Marrakesh Action Proclamation issued on Thursday.
The Paris Agreement has been ratified by 111 nations so far.
Commitments by developing countries to shift their economies
to run on renewable energy were a highlight at the talks, as
were efforts by businesses and cities to forge ahead with green
policies.
But aid agencies were disappointed by a lack of concrete
targets to boost international government funding to help poor
communities adapt to more extreme weather and rising seas.
Here is a selection of comments from officials and civil
society observers on the outcomes of the talks:
BARBARA HENDRICKS, GERMAN ENVIRONMENT MINISTER
"We made the most of the momentum of recent months and laid
important foundations for swift and ambitious implementation of
the Paris Agreement.
"The transformation to a climate-friendly world agreed on in
Paris is well underway and can no longer be halted. Climate
action has long become a driving force for jobs and a guarantee
for sustainable economic development.
"New stakeholders in international climate action are
emerging in the form of committed cities, towns and
municipalities. They will help us further accelerate the global
climate transformation."
PATRICIA ESPINOSA, EXECUTIVE SECRETARY, U.N. FRAMEWORK
CONVENTION ON CLIMATE CHANGE
"(At the Marrakesh talks), the strength, the support for and
the robustness of the Paris Agreement was furthered underlined,
with nine more ratifications received at the U.N. in New York
and the promise of many more to come.
"Nations reaffirmed that the agreement is in their national
interests and a key catalyst to a better, more prosperous future
for their citizens."
MIGUEL ARIAS CAÑETE, EU COMMISSIONER FOR CLIMATE ACTION AND
ENERGY
"The progress here in Marrakesh is the clearest proof that
the world is forging ahead on global climate action. Climate
change is bigger than any one country, any one election. And
despite all the current uncertainties, this is our clear message
from Marrakesh: We will stand by Paris, we will defend Paris,
and we will implement Paris.
"The global clean energy transition is here to stay, and
Europe will continue to lead the way towards a more sustainable
and competitive economy."
MANUEL PULGAR-VIDAL, LEADER OF CLIMATE AND ENERGY PRACTICE,
WWF INTERNATIONAL
"In Marrakesh, countries agreed to take stock of progress in
two years and make every effort to come back with more ambitious
targets and plans before 2020 to ensure we work quickly to close
the widening emissions gap. This is a critical outcome this week
that further solidified progress on the Paris Agreement.
"The negotiations kick-started a critical discussion about
the rules for implementing the agreement and accelerating
climate action. It set the path for the next set of negotiations
to complete those rules and raise ambition, paving the way to
tighten national commitments, improve preparedness at home and
provide financial support in line with science and equity."
DAVID TURNBULL, CAMPAIGNS DIRECTOR, OIL CHANGE INTERNATIONAL
"While the U.S. election could have derailed the
negotiations, what's happened in Marrakesh has given hope that
global action on climate change will not be deterred by isolated
politicians.
"These negotiations' outcome once again failed to meet the
urgency of the climate crisis, but countries and social
movements came together to keep pushing forward at a time when
resolve is essential."
KRISHNEIL NARAYAN, COORDINATOR, PACIFIC ISLANDS CLIMATE
ACTION NETWORK
"There is a lot of work still to be done in the realisation
of goals set out in the Paris Agreement but the partnerships and
overall political willingness of the countries to move forward
together is commendable.
"In particular, the collective commitment shown towards the
Paris Agreement despite the concerns arising on the climate
change positions of the incoming United States President-elect
Donald Trump sends a signal that the debate on the realities of
climate change is over and that the world is committed to
solving the climate change problem."
ALDEN MEYER, DIRECTOR OF STRATEGY AND POLICY, UNION OF
CONCERNED SCIENTISTS
"The outcome of last week's presidential elections has
raised serious doubts about the continued commitment of the
United States to the international climate framework after
President Obama leaves office.
"The good news is that country after country here in
Marrakesh made it crystal clear... that they intend to implement
and strengthen the Paris Agreement, regardless of whether the
incoming Trump administration stays in Paris or decides to
leave.
"Not one country has said that if President Trump pulls the
United States out of Paris they will follow him."
CHRISTOPH BALS, POLICY DIRECTOR, GERMANWATCH
"The Marrakesh summit showed that there is unstoppable
momentum to put the Paris Agreement into practice, despite the
outcome of the U.S. elections. China especially seems ready to
step into the looming vacuum. The EU also has to decide whether
it wants to play a global leadership role in the coming years."
WOLFGANG JAMANN, SECRETARY GENERAL, CARE INTERNATIONAL
"Technical negotiations showed progress but the plight of
the poorest and especially women and girls still demand a
clearer roadmap and money to match. We are also calling on
governments and business to make emission cuts now that respect
the 1.5 degrees (warming) limit so that a desperate situation
does not completely spiral out of our control."
HARJEET SINGH, GLOBAL LEAD ON CLIMATE CHANGE, ACTIONAID
"The job here in Marrakesh was to start writing the rule
book for the Paris Agreement and to take urgent action. But the
issue of finance has thrown a spanner in the works.
"Although several countries have made welcome contributions
to immediate finance needs, rich countries have been trying to
wriggle out of their pledges to help poorer countries meet the
costs of coping with impacts and greening their economies.
"Climate action will cost money that poorer countries simply
don't have. The general message to developing countries is
'You're on your own'."
ISABEL KREISLER, CLIMATE CHANGE POLICY LEAD, OXFAM
INTERNATIONAL
"This was billed as a conference for action and
implementation of the Paris Agreement. Instead, we saw a
stubborn refusal from developed country ministers and
negotiators to fill the adaptation finance gap and face the fact
that the Agreement doesn't fully protect lives that will suffer
the most from climate change.
"Adaptation finance is not just an abstract numbers game.
It's about providing women farmers in Africa with seeds to plant
drought-resistant crops and feed their families."
JENNIFER MORGAN, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, GREENPEACE
INTERNATIONAL
"If governments are serious about the Paris Agreement, not a
single new fossil fuel project can be licensed anymore. To avoid
climate catastrophe we need to keep fossil fuels in the ground,
protect our forests and oceans and shift to ecological
agriculture and 100 percent renewable energy. We will be the
generation that ends fossil fuels."
MOHAMED ADOW, INTERNATIONAL CLIMATE LEAD, CHRISTIAN AID
"It was fitting that on African soil it was the most
vulnerable countries that showed the most leadership with their
bold pledges to switch to 100 percent renewable energy as soon
as possible.
"This is despite the fact that, as poor and vulnerable
nations with little historical responsibility for causing
climate change, they were not required to act so quickly.
"The rest of the world now needs to harness this sentiment
and follow suit by doing more to accelerate the low carbon
transition we need to keep temperature rise to 1.5 degrees."
(Reporting by Megan Rowling @meganrowling; editing by Laurie
Goering. Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the
charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian
news, women's rights, trafficking, property rights and climate
change. Visit news.trust.org)