* Acidification makes it harder to build shells
* Oyster industry in Pacific Northwest loses $110 mln
By Alister Doyle
OSLO, Feb 23 U.S. shellfish producers in the
Northeast and the Gulf of Mexico will be most vulnerable to an
acidification of the oceans linked to climate change that makes
it harder for clams and oysters to build shells, a study said on
Monday.
The report said the two regions would be more at risk in
coming decades than the Pacific Northwest, which had previously
suffered the most from the problem, with losses to the oyster
industry estimated at $110 million, putting 3,200 jobs at risk.
Carbon dioxide, emitted into the atmosphere by mankind's
burning of fossil fuels, gets absorbed by the oceans where it
forms a weak acid. That undermines the ability of creatures from
corals to lobsters to grow protective shells.
In the first study of acidification on shellfish producers
nationwide, the scientists found that: "the most socially
vulnerable communities are spread along the U.S. East Coast and
Gulf of Mexico."
The scientists - in the United States, France, Australia and
the Netherlands - examined ocean acidification as well as
factors including rivers, which can aggravate acidification with
pollution, opportunities for shellfish workers to find new jobs
if needed and local research into more resilient molluscs.
Along the East Coast, southern Massachusetts was extremely
vulnerable, for instance, because of a heavy economic reliance
on shellfish, they wrote in the journal Nature Climate Change.
Places including Hawaii or Florida were least likely to be
affected by acidification this century, it said. Cool waters are
most at risk.
Still, producers in the warm water Gulf of Mexico were at
risk - partly because of dependence on a single species, the
eastern oyster.
U.S. fish farmers produced oysters worth $136 million and
clams worth $99 million in 2012, according to the U.S. National
Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Taking ocean acidification in isolation from factors like
river pollution, the study said the Pacific Northwest and Alaska
were "expected to be exposed soonest ... now or in coming
decades".
An international study in 2013 said acidification was
happening at the fastest pace in 55 million years.
Hans-Otto Poertner, an oceans expert and professor at the
Alfred Wegener Institute not involved in Monday's study, said
breeding can develop varieties of shellfish resistant to
acidification.
Acidification places an additional level of stress on
wildlife beyond that from warmer temperatures. "Warming of the
oceans itself can be a problem for many organisms," he said.
