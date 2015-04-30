NAIROBI, April 30 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - To make
development efforts more sustainable, businesses need incentives
to invest in community-level climate change adaptation
programmes - but resistance to creating those incentives is
still strong, climate change specialists said this week in
Nairobi.
Some adaptation efforts steer clear of working with
businesses, concerned that their aims might be compromised by a
search for profit, the experts said at an international meeting
on community-based adaptation to climate change.
But other projects see working with business as the route to
lasting change.
"We must work with the private sector," said Madan Prasad
Pariyar, the director of programme development for iDE, a
non-governmental organisation that works to create income and
job opportunities for poor Nepali farmers.
"Otherwise, we can provide all the inputs and services we
want to farmers - but when the programme funds run out, then who
fills our gap? That is not sustainable development."
That approach is evident even in iDE's emergency
fund-raising campaign following a devastating earthquake in
Nepal. "We are not a relief organisation," iDE said, adding that
it needs support to help "communities recover through increasing
income from commercial agriculture."
The organisation's work involves helping small-scale farmers
tap into commercial networks, creating better and cheaper access
to things like seeds, fertiliser and finance, and also to
markets where they can sell what they grow.
That work - which also includes giving farmers training and
help selecting appropriate crops based on weather and market
forecasts - relies heavily on working with businesses.
"The private sector must be brought into these projects in
the beginning, and planning done between them, traders and the
farmers," said Pariyar, whose work in Nepal is supported by
BRACED, a $216 million UK government-supported effort aimed at
"building resilience and adaptation to climate extremes and
disasters" in particularly challenging countries in Africa and
Asia.
The iDE Nepal project helps subsistence farmers - most of
whom have less than one hectare and little surplus to sell - to
organise collection centres where their spare produce is brought
together. Collected vegetables or other crops are then
transported to large markets or purchased by regular visiting
buyers.
The system allows farmers - and also the traders involved -
to make more sales and profit, Pariyar said.
Resistance to partnerships with the private sector often
hinges on a belief that focusing on the business bottom line
will compromise people's rights. Changing that, Pariyar said,
"is only an issue of trust-building."
Technology also has given farmers new tools to ensure their
rights are protected in such partnerships.
"If a farmer thinks he's being cheated, now he can use his
mobile cell to check on sale prices," Pariyar said.
LEARNING FROM FAILURE
Businesses offer one particularly useful lesson for
adaptation efforts - experience in how to fail and start again,
said Kevin Ochieng, founder of the Climate Action Programme for
School Children and Youth, also funded by the UK Department for
International Development.
"The private sector fails all of the time, and this is
necessary to be innovative," he said at the 9th International
Conference on Community-Based Adaptation in Nairobi, which ends
Thursday.
"If you need to solve a problem, why not make it exciting?
And why not make money doing it?" asked Ochieng, 28, who works
as a youth advisor to the U.N. Environment Programme.
Ochieng said that in his role he faces two challenges: how
to get young people involved in climate change adaptation, and
how to help local communities improve their livelihoods.
To solve both, he is working with young people around Kenya
to help them learn entrepreneurial and business skills.
On group in western Kenya, he said, took out a micro-loan to
set up a chicken hatchery, and made agreements with commercial
buyers. The effort met market demand but also amounted to
effective climate change adaptation, as it shifted jobs away
from rice farming, which has been hit by dwindling water
supplies.
Other youth groups have come together to sell products they
create under a common corporate brand, and to find savings by
buying the raw materials they need in bulk, he said.
Young people have an advantage in innovation, he said, as
"adults are too serious, and scared to fail."
However, Ochieng cautioned that "we must be careful about
where we draw the line between profit and people sometimes."
(Reporting by Kathryn Werntz; editing by Laurie Goering)