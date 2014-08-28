* Oil, shipping, tourism aid Arctic as ice melts
* But thawing permafrost may mean big hidden costs
By Alister Doyle, Environment Correspondent
OSLO, Aug 28 Climate change is aiding shipping,
fisheries and tourism in the Arctic but the economic gains fall
short of a "cold rush" for an icy region where temperatures are
rising twice as fast as the world average.
A first cruise ship will travel the icy Northwest Passage
north of Canada in 2016, Iceland has unilaterally set itself
mackerel quotas as stocks shift north and Greenland is
experimenting with crops such as tomatoes.
Yet businesses, including oil and gas companies or mining
firms looking north, face risks including that permafrost will
thaw and ruin ice roads, buildings and pipelines. A melt could
also cause huge damage by unlocking frozen greenhouse gases.
"There are those who think that growing strawberries in
Greenland and drilling for oil in the Arctic are the new
economic frontiers," said Achim Steiner, head of the U.N.
Environment Programme.
"I would caution against the hypothetical bonanza that some
people see," he told Reuters of Arctic regions in Russia, Nordic
nations, Alaska and Canada. U.N. studies say global warming will
be harmful overall with heatwaves, floods and rising seas.
FEWER FUR COATS
In 2002, however, Russian President Vladimir Putin mused
that warming might benefit Russia - thereby easing pressure to
curb greenhouse gas emissions. He joked that warmer temperatures
could mean fewer fur coats in northern regions.
More than a decade later, researchers see the Arctic as a
test case for the impacts of climate change. It is warming fast
because a thaw of white ice and snow exposes darker ground and
water below that soak up more of the sun's heat.
"So far, I believe the benefits (of Arctic warming) outweigh
the potential problems," said Oleg Anisimov, a Russian scientist
who co-authored a chapter about the impacts of climate change in
polar regions for a U.N. report on global warming this year.
Others say it is hard to discern benefits. Factors such as
improved drilling technology or relatively high oil prices
around $100 a barrel may be bigger drivers for change than a
thaw in a chill, remote region shrouded in winter darkness.
Off Alaska, for instance, oil company bids for leases in the
Arctic Chukchi and Beaufort seas since 2005 have totalled about
$2.7 billion. But a previous round in the 1980s - before global
warming was an issue - attracted similar sums, according to data
from the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management.
"There are subjective interpretations of development costs
and benefits (tourism, fishing, oil and gas, shipping) but it
will be some years before there are enough trends and data,"
said Fran Ulmer, President Barack Obama's chair of the U.S.
Arctic Research Commission.
Indigenous peoples doubt there are benefits. Aqqaluk Lynge,
a Greenlander and ex-head of the Inuit Circumpolar Council, said
vital dogsleds were useless in some areas because of the thaw.
"People think the economy is Wall Street but it's the local
economy that's feeling the pressure," he said.
Among new activities, 71 cargo ships used a short-cut
shipping route between the Pacific and Atlantic oceans north of
Russia in 2013. Roughly the same number is likely in 2014, said
Sergei Balmasov of the Northern Sea Route Information Office.
In a sign of more tourism, Crystal Cruises will send its
Crystal Serenity ship from Anchorage to New York in 2016 past
icebergs and polar bears north of Canada - priced from $19,755
per passenger and with an escort vessel as an ice-breaker.
CRUISES, CARGO
The route was first navigated in 1903-1906 by Norwegian
explorer Roald Amundsen, but has only been ice-free in some
recent years. Paul Garcia, spokesman for Crystal Cruises, said
there had been a high volume of bookings so far.
Tourism has benefited in some areas. The number of nights
spent by visitors to the Arctic archipelago of Svalbard north of
Norway rose to 107,000 in 2013 from 24,000 in 1993.
And cod, haddock, herring and blue whiting are among fish
stocks expanding north. Iceland has set new, unilateral quotas
for mackerel, including almost 150,000 tonnes in 2014.
"The biomass sum of all types of species is increasing, and
will continue to increase in the Arctic," said Svein Sundby, of
the Institute of Marine Research in Norway.
Among oil companies, Exxon Mobil began drilling in
Russia's Arctic on Aug. 9 despite Western sanctions on its
Russian partner Rosneft over Ukraine crisis.
But Royal Dutch Shell dropped plans for drilling in
2014 after spending $5 billion on exploration since 2005,
following protests and accidents off Alaska.
And despite any gains, a 2013 study in the journal Nature
said the Arctic has a hidden economic time bomb.
A major release of methane trapped in the frozen seabed off
Russia could accelerate global warming and cause $60 trillion in
damage, almost the size of world GDP, it said. Costs would be
from more heatwaves, floods, droughts and rising sea levels.
"The size (of drawbacks) is likely to dwarf any kind of
benefits," said Chris Hope of the Judge Business School at
Cambridge University, who was among the authors.
The U.N.'s panel of climate experts says that it is at least
95 percent probable that human activities are the main driver of
warming since 1950. But many voters are doubtful, suspecting
that natural variations are to blame.
