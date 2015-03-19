OSLO, March 19 Arctic sea ice has set a new
winter record by freezing to the smallest maximum extent in
satellite records dating back to 1979 in new evidence of
long-term climate change, U.S. data showed on Thursday.
The ice floating on the Arctic Ocean around the North Pole
reached a maximum extent of 14.54 million square kms (5.61
million sq miles) on Feb. 25 - an area slightly bigger than
Canada - and is now expected to shrink with the spring thaw.
"This year's maximum ice extent was the lowest in the
satellite record, with below-average ice conditions everywhere
except in the Labrador Sea and Davis Strait," the National Snow
and Ice Data Center (NSIDC) said in a statement.
It said that a late season surge in ice was still possible
because of big natural variations. The previous lowest maximum
was set in 2011.
The ice usually reaches its annual maximum in March and,
with the return of the sun to the Arctic after months of winter
darkness, shrinks to its smallest in summertime in September.
The U.N. panel of climate scientists links the long-term
shrinkage of the ice to climate change and says that Arctic
summertime ice could vanish in the second half of the century.
The thaw is affecting indigenous lifestyles in the Arctic
and making the region more accessible for oil and gas
exploration, mining, shipping and tourism.
(Reporting by Alister Doyle; Editing by Tom Heneghan)