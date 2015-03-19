* Shrinking ice matches trend blamed on climate change
* Ice maximum smaller than previous record in 2011
By Alister Doyle
OSLO, March 19 Arctic sea ice this year is the
smallest in winter since satellite records began in 1979, in a
new sign of long-term climate change, U.S. data showed on
Thursday.
The ice floating on the Arctic Ocean around the North Pole
reached its maximum annual extent of just 14.54 million square
kms (5.61 million sq miles) on Feb. 25 - slightly bigger than
Canada - and is now expected to shrink with a spring thaw.
"This year's maximum ice extent was the lowest in the
satellite record, with below-average ice conditions everywhere
except in the Labrador Sea and Davis Strait," the U.S. National
Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC) said in a statement.
A late season surge in ice was still possible, it said. The
ice was 1.1 million sq kms smaller than the 1981-2010 average,
and below the previous lowest maximum in 2011.
With the return of the sun to the Arctic after months of
winter darkness, the ice shrinks to a minimum in September.
The U.N. panel of climate scientists links the long-term
shrinkage of the ice, by 3.8 percent a decade since 1979, to
global warming and says Arctic summertime sea ice could vanish
in the second half of the century.
"The majority of models point in the same direction - less
ice," said Sebastian Gerland, an expert at the Norwegian Polar
Institute. And he said far less ice was surviving more than one
winter - such ice is often thickest and most resilient.
The U.N.'s World Meteorological Organization says 2014 was
the warmest year since records began in the 19th century. Almost
200 nations have agreed to work out a deal in December in Paris
to slow global warming.
The Arctic thaw is disrupting indigenous hunting lifestyles
in the Arctic while making the region more accessible. But low
oil prices have discouraged exploration and tensions between the
West and Russia have limited interest in Arctic shipping.
"This new data on sea ice loss sends a clear message to the
global community that the Arctic is unravelling, warming twice
as fast as the rest of the planet," Rafe Pomerance, chair of
Arctic 21, a group of environmental groups, said in a statement.
At the other end of the planet, the NSIDC said earlier this
month that sea ice around Antarctica was the fourth-smallest for
summer. Climate scientists say the apparently contradictory
trend may be tied to changing winds and currents.
