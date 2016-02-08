Feb 8 Global aviation leaders agreed on Monday
to the world's first carbon dioxide emissions standards for new
and existing plane programs starting in 2020, three sources
familiar with the matter said.
Experts at the International Civil Aviation Organization
(ICAO) had been poring over a set of "stringency options"
ranging from 1 to 10. These would curb CO2 emissions from large
jetliners from 20 percent in the case of option 1 to 40.4
percent in the case of the toughest standard, option 10.
While most nations favored a high standard for future
aircraft that have yet to be designed, the most contentious
issue revolved around which option to choose for aircraft
already in production, with an impact for the world's two
largest planemakers Airbus and Boeing.
They settled on option 7, the sources said, backing a
proposal from the United States that had been opposed by some
European nations who favored option 6.
The standards must still be approved by the UN aviation
agency's governing council.
The following chart, based on categories in the ICAO
analysis document, illustrates how the main options would have
affected in-production aircraft.
PASS means the model would be acceptable under the each
respective option; FIX means it would need to be upgraded to
meet the standard, typically by switching to a newer type of
engine; FAIL means the end of production may be accelerated.
OPTIONS
5 6 7
Emissions reduction compared
to baseline figure: -30.00% -31.50% -33.00%
Generation Freight
aircraft
Boeing 767F Current FIX FIX FIX
Boeing 777F Current FIX FIX FIX
Boeing 747-8F Upgraded FAIL FAIL FAIL
Airbus A330F Current PASS PASS FAIL
Narrow-body Passenger
aircraft
Airbus A320 family Current FAIL FAIL FAIL
Boeing 737 Current FAIL FAIL FAIL
Airbus A320neo family Upgraded PASS PASS PASS
Boeing 737 MAX Upgraded PASS PASS PASS
Wide-body, 2 engines
Airbus A330 Current PASS PASS FAIL
Boeing 777-300ER Current PASS FAIL FAIL
Boeing 777-200ER Current FAIL FAIL FAIL
Boeing 777-200LR Current FIX FIX FIX
Airbus A330neo Upgraded PASS PASS PASS
Boeing 777-9X Upgraded PASS PASS PASS
Boeing 787 New PASS PASS PASS
Airbus A350 New PASS PASS PASS
Wide-body, 4 engines
Airbus A380 Current PASS FIX FIX
Boeing 747-8 Upgraded PASS FAIL FAIL
