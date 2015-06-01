By Alister Doyle
OSLO, June 1 France suggested on Monday that
world leaders should attend only the start of a summit on
climate change in Paris in six months, hoping to avoid a repeat
of the last failed attempt in 2009 when they came at the end and
left empty-handed.
Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius also said France hoped to
agree some elements of a U.N. climate deal by October, weeks
before the Nov. 30-Dec. 11 summit, which aims to agree a global
pact to cut rising greenhouse gas emissions.
"The example of Copenhagen is not so good," Fabius told a
news conference, referring to the last climate summit in Denmark
in 2009 that collapsed even after U.S. President Barack Obama
and other world leaders turned up for the final days.
"The idea would be to invite (leaders) to give some
political impetus right at the beginning," he said, leaving
negotiations on the deal to environment or foreign ministers.
He said the plans were still fluid.
In 2009, negotiators left the hard work to presidents and
prime ministers, who usually only attend the end of summits to
formally sign off on a deal, who were simply unprepared and
unable to work out a deal.
Senior government officials are meeting in Bonn from June
1-11 to work on the accord and cut a draft 89-page text that
outlines sharply different options for fighting climate change.
Some nations, for instance, want to set a goal of slashing
greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050 or 2100 while
others, including major emerging economies such as China and
India, favour setting a vaguer long term goal.
Fabius said that he hoped for a "pre-agreement" in October,
leaving the most contentious issues for Paris. "I don't want to
have to pull a text out of my hat" at the last moment in Paris,
he told delegates.
But many delegates also said work was going too slowly. "It
is high time for a step change in the pace of the overall
process," said Elina Bardram, head of the European Commission
delegation.
Separately, Christiana Figueres, head of the U.N. Climate
Change Secretariat, welcomed plans by six oil and gas companies
to call for carbon pricing.
"These oil and gas companies have an enormous role to play
in solving climate change," she said.
Criticised for not doing enough to tackle climate change,
the chief executives of BG Group, BP, Eni
, Royal Dutch Shell, Statoil and
France's Total said carbon pricing "would reduce
uncertainty and encourage the most cost-effective ways of
reducing carbon emissions widely."
(Reporting By Alister Doyle)