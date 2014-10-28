* Davey says EU should speed through 2030 legislation
* EU deal last week was "highest common denominator"
* EU 2030 deal aims to spur on global agreement
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, Oct 28 Plans to accelerate reform of
Europe's carbon market could be finalised as soon as April,
building on the momentum from last week's EU deal on green
energy policy, Britain's energy and climate minister said on
Tuesday.
The EU has been debating proposals to strengthen its
Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS), meant to be the bloc's sharpest
tool in shifting to a low carbon economy but blunted by a
surplus of spare pollution permits.
The plan is to set up a mechanism known as the Market
Stability Reserve (MSR) to absorb some of the excess and drive
up the price of allowances to increase the cost of burning
higher carbon fuels relative to cleaner energy.
"I want to see 2030 legislation in place by spring and I
don't see any reason for delay, and if you were to see ambitious
reform with the Market Stability Reserve (MSR) by April, what a
strong signal that would send to the world," Britain's Energy
and Climate Minister Ed Davey told Reuters by telephone.
"We just have, as the EU, to use this historical deal."
Davey was speaking on the sidelines of EU environment
ministers' talks in Luxembourg on Tuesday to debate the EU's
next steps in achieving a global pact to tackle climate change.
The talks come ahead of a U.N. climate conference in Paris
in 2015 and interim U.N. talks in Lima at the end of this year.
Last week European Union leaders struck a deal on a new
target to cut carbon emissions but the bloc still has to
enshrine its 2030 deal into law. The new European Commission,
which takes office on Nov. 1, is expected to put forward formal
legislative proposals early next year.
Germany and Britain have said they want the MSR reserve to
be in place by 2017, earlier than the 2021 start date put
forward by the European Commission, the EU executive.
Davey said he might have previously said it would take 18
months to get all the EU players on side, but after the impetus
of last week, he thought the process could be much quicker.
"The timetable is potentially by April next year," he said.
"Germany and Britain have very similar positions, that it (the
MSR) should be brought on line in 2017. France is very close to
that. Minister after minister from across the EU is talking
about the need to bring in the MSR early."
Poland, however, whose economy relies on coal, is likely to
object even though it was offered incentives such as free ETS
allowances to sign up to last week's 2030 deal aiming for a cut
of at least 40 percent in emissions, compared with an existing
2020 goal for a 20 percent cut versus 1990.
The bloc has already met that target.
Davey reiterated reassurances from other EU leaders that the
wording to cut 2030 emissions by 40 percent at least meant there
was no way to lower the EU goal. "It was a great deal," he said.
"We got the highest common denominator, not the lowest common
denominator."
(Editing by David Holmes)