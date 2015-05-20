PARIS May 20 French President Francois Hollande
said he was worried about a lack of progress towards a United
Nations climate deal in Paris in December and called on the
financial sector to decarbonise its investment portfolios.
Hollande said that only 37 of 196 U.N. member states had so
far submitted plans to the United Nations outlining their
actions to slow global warming beyond 2020. The plans are meant
to be the building blocks for a deal in Paris.
"I note and I am concerned that at the moment I am speaking
there are only 37 submissions," Hollande told the Paris Business
and Climate conference where global CEOs are discussing how the
world of industry can help fight climate change.
"The contributions should in theory be submitted this
summer," he added.
He said that developed nations should lead the way. Japan
and Australia are the two biggest developed nations that have
yet to submit - the United States, the 28-nation European Union,
Russia and Canada are among those that have done so.
The United Nations has set a deadline of Oct. 1 for
submissions to give time to add up the offers from all countries
as part of a deal in Paris in December to see how far they will
work to rein in rising temperatures.
"Ideally there would be an agreement well before December,"
Hollande said.
Hollande also called on the financial industry to
decarbonise its investment portfolios and boost the issuance of
green bonds to finance investment in renewable energies.
"We have a number of expectations for the financial
industry, not yet requirements, but expectations," said
Hollande, who called the world of finance his enemy during his
2012 election campaign.
He said that a decarbonisation coalition set up during the
New York UN summit last year had already led to $45 billion of
decarbonisation commitments.
"These commitments are voluntary and are made in an open
world economy. It is up to companies to understand why this
makes sense," he said.
He said all industrial sectors need to set targets to reduce
emissions, but boosting the share of renewables, cutting
reliance on fossil fuels and by reducing the use of water and
commodities in their production processes.
At the summit, seeking to promote more action by businesses
about six months before the Paris meeting, many speakers urged a
price on carbon dioxide to put pressure to cut emissions from
burning fossil fuels.
"We know who the enemy is - this is carbon," said Angel
Gurria, Secretary General of the Organisation for Economic
Cooperation and Development. "We should hit it on the head with
a blunt instrument as hard as possible ... a big fat price."
Eldar Saetre, chief executive of Norwegian oil major Statoil
, said that business as usual is not an option.
"What is really important is that we have a system where
what we don't like, carbon emissions, are priced into the energy
system."
Some studies suggest that the fight against climate change
can help promote economic growth, rather than hold it back,
especially when counting benefits ranging from less air
pollution to cleaner water.
"Countries are doing this not to save the planet but because
it is in their national interest. That is the most powerful
driving force," said Christiana Figueres, head of the U.N.
Climate Change Secretariat.
