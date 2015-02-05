(Resends to fix transposed words in paragraphs 2 and 7)
By Valerie Volcovici
WASHINGTON Feb 5 A group of high-profile CEOs
on Thursday called on world leaders to agree to bring the
balance of greenhouse gas emissions to zero by mid-century in a
global climate change deal to be finalized in Paris in December.
The leaders of B Team, a coalition about 12 CEOs and
policymakers including Virgin founder Richard Branson,
Unilever chief Paul Polman and Tata International's
Ratan Tata, said a global net-zero emissions goal by
2050 will prompt businesses to embed new investments and clean
energy research into their business strategies.
Branson told Reuters in an interview the lofty goal - one of
the options for a long-term climate goal being considered for
the Paris draft negotiating text - is "doable" with private
sector help.
"The politicians in Paris need to know business is behind
them taking the right decisions and they are not going to damage
the world economically by taking these decisions," he said.
A November report by the U.N. Environment Programme said
governments should phase out net carbon dioxide emissions by
2070 in order to meet a U.N. goal of limiting average
temperature rises to 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) above
levels before the Industrial Revolution.
Net-zero emissions, or carbon neutrality, means that any
carbon dioxide emissions from burning fossil fuels should be
offset, for instance by planting forests that suck carbon from
the air as they grow.
B Team leaders said governments should agree to meet the
UNEP target 20 years earlier to stave off the business risks and
economic costs of failing to keep within the 2-degree threshold
needed to avoid dangerous climate change impacts.
The group also called on governments to set policies to
price carbon pollution, end fossil-fuel subsidies and help poor
and vulnerable communities adapt to climate change.
Branson said the recent fall in oil prices by more that 50
percent presents an opportunity for governments to make a
radical shift away from fossil fuels.
"If people want to come up with clean ways of powering cars,
of powering houses - don't tax them," he said.
But the target faces headwinds ahead of the Paris summit.
While developing nations want the new pact to include the
net-zero goal, OPEC oil producers, like Saudi Arabia, fiercely
oppose any phase-out of fossil fuels. {ID:L1N0TS1NY]
(Reporting By Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)