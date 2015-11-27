(Recasts with Canada comments about Paris summit)
OTTAWA Nov 27 Canada on Friday backed the U.S.
approach to major climate change talks in Paris, saying any
carbon reduction targets agreed at the negotiations should not
be legally binding.
The announcement by Environment Minister Catherine McKenna
could irritate host nation France, which wants any deal to be
enforceable.
That would be politically impossible for the administration
of U.S. President Barack Obama, however, since it is clear the
Republican-dominated Congress would not ratify any treaty
imposing legally binding cuts on the United States.
"Everyone wants to see the United States be part of this
treaty," McKenna told reporters on a conference call before
flying to Paris.
"There are political realities in the United States ... they
cannot have legally binding targets. We don't expect that the
targets will be internationally legally binding," she said.
Signatories to a Paris agreement should agree to update
their climate change goals every five years, she added.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry told the Financial Times
this month that any deal reached in Paris was "definitively not
going to be a treaty". His remarks drew a stern response from
French President Francois Hollande.
Senior officials from almost 200 nations are due to meet
from Nov. 30 to Dec. 11 in the French capital, including new
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Earlier in the day, Trudeau said Ottawa would give C$2.65
billion ($1.98 billion) in aid to developing nations over the
next five years to help fight the effects of climate change.
Trudeau leads a new Liberal government which took power this
month promising to take a much more aggressive stance on the
environment than an outgoing Conservative administration widely
criticized for not doing enough to combat global warming.
The Conservatives had pledged to cut greenhouse gas
emissions to 30 percent below 2005 levels by 2030 but government
figures show rising emissions mean even this goal looks out of
reach.
While Trudeau will not provide a new greenhouse emissions
target in Paris, he has committed to coming up with a goal with
Canada's 10 provinces within 90 days of returning from the
talks.
