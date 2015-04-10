By Mike De Souza and Allison Lampert
| OTTAWA/MONTREAL, April 10
on Monday that it will join an emerging North American carbon
market, CBC news reported on Friday, as Canadian provincial
leaders prepared to meet at a summit next week on climate
change.
The April 14 summit in Quebec City is being spearheaded by
the host province. Quebec launched a cap-and-trade carbon market
with California in 2014. Such markets require industrial
facilities to purchase or trade permits at a market price for
each unit of carbon emitted.
Quebec is one of the few provinces to tax or restrict carbon
emissions in the absence of a national effort by the country's
right-leaning Conservative government.
A California Air Resources Board official and several carbon
traders on Friday confirmed that Ontario plans to announce next
week it will join the cap trade program set up by Quebec and
California.
Ontario declined to confirm the CBC report, which did not
name its sources. But Ontario's environment minister, Glen
Murray, said in an interview on Thursday the government was
consulting with stakeholders, including industry, on the best
option to put a price on carbon emissions.
Murray said that cap-and-trade was a better model than a
carbon tax, since it guarantees a real reduction in greenhouse
gases while promoting technologies that help reduce emissions.
If Ontario moves forward with cap-and-trade, it would
represent a partial victory for those working to limit carbon
emissions through the summit.
The premiers of both major oil and gas producer Alberta,
currently in the middle of an election campaign, and British
Columbia confirmed they will not attend the summit.
Alberta, which is sending two bureaucrats to attend as
observers, has a levy in place that charges major emitters C$15
($12) per tonne of excess CO2 output and has said it is
examining options for replacing that regulation when it expires
in June.
British Columbia Premier Christy Clark described the meeting
as a "broad" discussion. The province has already implemented
its own carbon tax.
David McLaughlin, who previously advised former Prime
Minister Brian Mulroney, said the absences demonstrate the
challenges of trying to tackle climate change at the provincial
level.
"It cannot be a decision-making event to move Canada towards
more emission reductions when neither Ottawa nor Alberta are
present," said McLaughlin, now a strategic adviser on
sustainability at the University of Waterloo's environment
faculty.
Dale Marshall, national program manager for conservation
group Environmental Defence, also said it was not ideal to have
those leaders absent, but added that those attending could still
make progress.
($1 = 1.2560 Canadian dollars)
