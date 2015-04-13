TORONTO, April 13 Ontario will join a carbon
market set up by Quebec and California to reduce pollution from
greenhouse gases, Premier Kathleen Wynne said on Monday.
A California Air Resources Board official and several carbon
traders on Friday had said Ontario would join the cap-and-trade
program.
"The cost of further delay, further pollution, and further
catastrophic and irreversible weather events - these are the
costs that we cannot endure, the costs that we must not impose
on our children and grandchildren," said Wynne.
Canadian provincial leaders are set to hold a summit on
climate change in Quebec City on Tuesday.
Quebec started a cap-and-trade carbon market and joined it
with California's market in 2014. Both jurisdictions are part of
the Western Climate Initiative, a group of states and provinces
trying to create a common carbon market.
Such markets require industrial facilities to purchase or
trade permits at a market price for each unit of carbon emitted.
