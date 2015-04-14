By Kevin Dougherty
QUEBEC CITY, April 14
Canadian provinces and territories on Tuesday called on Prime
Minister Stephen Harper to take stronger measures to reduce the
country's greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard stressed the urgency of
enacting taxes on carbon, creating cap-and-trade systems or
using technology to capture or reduce carbon emissions.
Nine of Canada's 13 premiers attended a provincial climate
change summit in Quebec City that was in preparation for an
international conference in Paris in December.
Harper has said he will present Canada's 2050 emission goal
before a Group of Seven Summit in June.
Some Canadian provinces have taken the lead in trying to tax
or restrict carbon emissions in the absence of a national effort
by the country's right-leaning Conservative government. They
include British Columbia, which already has a carbon tax.
On Monday Ontario announced it would join Quebec and
California in a cap-and-trade system, setting limits on
greenhouse gas emissions, with the requirement the polluter buy
carbon credits.
Couillard told a media briefing there are different ways of
meeting the same objectives and a variety of approaches should
be used across the country.
Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall, a political ally of the
Harper government, said that Canada only accounts for 2 percent
of the world's greenhouse gas emissions, and said the real
problem is coal, which accounts for 30 percent of the world's
greenhouse gas emissions.
But Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne took exception to Wall's
comments, noting that per capita, Canadians are high emitters.
Wynne said and her province chose cap-and-trade because it
will promote innovation, giving polluters the option of
investing in green technology to reduce their emissions.
