By Valerie Volcovici and Mike De Souza
WASHINGTON/OTTAWA, April 2 Canada declined a
U.S. invitation last week to jointly announce climate policy
cooperation with Mexico, with Ottawa saying it has not yet
finalized its own domestic strategy, sources from both countries
familiar with the discussions said on Thursday.
On March 24, three days before the United States and Mexico
announced they would partner on a high-level bilateral clean
energy and climate policy task force, U.S. officials approached
Canadian counterparts asking them to join the effort, three
sources said.
One source said that, while Canadian officials said they
were supportive of North American harmonization of climate
policy, they were not yet prepared to join the continental
partners.
A spokesman for Prime Minister Stephen Harper said the
suggestion that Canada declined to participate was incorrect.
"This was an initiative between Mexico and the U.S. Canada
fully supports continental action and looks forward to
continuing to work with both the U.S. and Mexico on reducing
greenhouse gas emissions," the spokesman said.
Shane Buckingham, spokesman for Canadian Environment
Minister Leona Aglukkaq, had earlier said Ottawa was preparing
to submit its climate plan to the United Nations "in the weeks
ahead" after it gets feedback from the provinces about their own
emissions-cutting policies.
"Given the importance of this submission, Canada wants to
ensure it has the most complete picture of provincial and
territorial plans possible before submitting," Buckingham said.
On March 27, Mexico said it would cap its greenhouse gas
emissions by 2026, becoming the first emerging economy to submit
its climate plan ahead of a key U.N. summit in Paris from Nov.
30 to Dec. 11.
The United States formally submitted on Tuesday its own
climate plan, which commits the country to reduce greenhouse gas
emissions up to 28 percent by 2025 below 2005 levels.
Buckingham said the United States and Canada already align
regulatory initiatives, including harmonizing vehicle standards,
reducing sulfur in gasoline and phasing down HFCs.
He said Canada also works jointly with the United States and
Mexico through the Commission for Environmental Cooperation.
In December, Harper said in a televised interview with the
CBC that his government preferred a continental response to
climate change rather than imposing a unilateral price on carbon
on Canada's oil sector, its fastest growing source of greenhouse
gas emissions.
Harper's conservative government opposes carbon pricing
policies, which have support from opposition parties.
The environment critic for the opposition New Democratic
Party in the Canadian Parliament said climate policy was not a
priority for the Harper government.
"They're hoping to form some kind of Axis of Denial with the
next Republican (U.S.) government and they're utterly disengaged
on the climate file," said Megan Leslie, deputy leader of the
NDP.
(With additional reporting by David Ljunggren and Jeffrey
Hodgson; Editing by David Gregorio and Paul Tait)