BARCELONA, July 2 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Twenty
local governments, representing areas producing 5 percent of
global climate-changing emissions, have committed to targets to
cut those emissions, with the majority also setting goals for
renewable energy, a platform uniting them said on Thursday.
The Compact of States and Regions, launched last September,
said more local governments would join the effort over the
summer, making their combined emissions savings one of the most
significant pledges to be presented ahead of a new U.N. climate
deal due in December.
The state and regional governments that have already set
targets include British Columbia, California, Ontario, Oregon,
Quebec, New York, Washington, Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, the
Basque Country, Catalonia, Lombardy, Rhone-Alpes, Scotland,
Wales, Australian Capital Territory and South Australia.
Christiana Figueres, the United Nations' top climate change
official, told a gathering in France of local leaders from
around the world that the actions of cities and regional
governments to curb global warming offered huge benefits in
public transport, cleaner air and better waste management.
"You are doing nothing less than creating a new reality for
the world," she said. "You are making possible that we are
moving toward a low-carbon, high-growth society - both of those
together."
Local governments are playing a vital role in the run-up to
the U.N. climate conference in Paris later this year, said
Premier Jay Weatherill of South Australia.
"We recognise that the challenge of climate change is also
an opportunity for our state, and we want to ensure a
prosperous, sustainable economy and future for our citizens," he
added, urging more local leaders to register their
emissions-cutting targets with the compact.
The targets set by the 20 sub-national governments,
representing more than 220 million people and gross domestic
product of $8.3 trillion, vary in their ambition.
Several have set the bar high, pledging to cut greenhouse
gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050. The German state of
Baden-Württemberg is aiming for 90 percent reductions by 2050,
while Australian Capital Territory wants to cut 100 percent by
2060.
HEALTHIER WAY OF LIFE
On Wednesday, French President Francois Hollande encouraged
all local governments to get involved in the fight against
climate change and to work for a successful outcome at the Paris
climate talks.
"No matter how strong national contributions are, in reality
this engagement will be empty, if it is not fulfilled by local
governments," he told the conference in the French city of Lyon.
Regions and cities should also be able to access
international climate finance to support their efforts, he
added.
Anne Hidalgo, mayor of Paris, and Michael R. Bloomberg, the
U.N. secretary-general's special envoy for cities and climate
change, said they would co-chair a climate summit for local
leaders, including mayors and governors, on Dec. 4 during the
Paris talks.
The summit will aim to support cities and local governments
and their communities in setting more ambitious targets to
reduce carbon emissions, put in place realistic plans to meet
them, and report on progress.
It will also help ensure city voices are heard at the
negotiations, and that their efforts are reflected in any new
global climate agreement, the organisers said.
"We want to deliver optimal instruments to reduce the carbon
footprint on urban areas, and allow, to the benefit of all, a
healthier, more sustainable and more prosperous way of living,"
Hidalgo said in a statement.
Fifteen percent of the world's largest cities have already
committed to cutting their emissions by at least 70 percent by
2050, it noted.
Hollande also urged local governments to make use of an
online tool called the Non-State Actor Zone for Climate Action
(NAZCA), developed by the United Nations and the French and
Peruvian governments.
Businesses, cities, regions and investors have already
showcased more than 2,700 climate initiatives through NAZCA. It
offers a platform for evaluating and gaining recognition for
their efforts, Hollande said.
