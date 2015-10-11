* Carbon intensity fell 2.7 percent last year
* Decline of 6.3 percent a year needed for 2C UN goal
* UK led G20 nations in 2014 with 10.9 pct fall
OSLO, Oct 12 Governments took a step towards
greener economic growth in 2014 but will need to do far more to
limit rising temperatures to a United Nations goal of two
degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit), a study by accountancy firm
PwC said on Monday.
The carbon intensity of the world economy - the amount of
greenhouse gases emitted per dollar of gross domestic product
(GDP) - fell by 2.7 percent in 2014, the steepest decline since
PwC started issuing reports seven years ago, it said.
"The 2014 numbers suggest a turning point" towards making
growth less dependent on fossil fuels, said PwC, a network of
firms in 157 countries in assurance, advisory and tax services.
World GDP rose by 3.2 percent in 2014, while carbon
emissions rose by just 0.5 percent, it said.
Britain was best of the Group of 20 nations with a steep
10.9 percent fall in its carbon intensity last year, a shift PwC
linked to strong economic growth, a warmer winter that reduced
energy demand and lower use of coal.
France, Italy and Germany also had big falls in carbon
intensity last year.
Almost 200 governments will meet in Paris from Nov. 30-Dec.
30 to agree a pact to curb greenhouse gas emissions, mainly from
burning fossil fuels, that are blamed by a U.N. panel for
causing downpours, heat waves and rising seas.
PwC said the rate of decarbonisation needed to more than
double, to 6.3 percent a year, to get on track to limit rising
temperatures to a U.N. target of 2 degrees Celsius (3.6
Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial times.
That would be a wrenching pace of change. Even in Germany in
the 1990s, when inefficient Soviet-style factories were shut in
the east after reunification, decarbonisation rates were only
about 3 percent a year, the report said.
"You need revolutions in the energy sector in every country,
every decade," Jonathan Grant, PwC sustainability and climate
change director, told Reuters.
Since the year 2000, the report said that global carbon
intensity had fallen by an average 1.3 percent a year. At that
rate, PwC estimated that the amount of carbon that could be
emitted before exceeding 2C would run out in 2036.
