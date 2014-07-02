* Green fund seen intended to unlock global climate deal
* After Oslo talks, pledging conference planned in November
By Alister Doyle, Environment Correspondent
OSLO, July 2 A U.N. fund to help developing
nations fight global warming is on track to start raising cash
in November, with poor nations seeking $15 billion, officials
said on Wednesday.
"Now it's time to mobilise money," Hela Cheikhrouhou,
executive director of the Green Climate Fund, told Reuters after
two days of talks in Oslo among more than 20 nations about the
legal details of cash pledges.
"What matters is that we raise as much as possible as early
as possible with the least strings attached as possible."
The fund, agreed in 2010 but tied down by years of wrangling
about its design, would hold a first pledging conference by
donors in the second half of November, before an annual meeting
of environment ministers in Peru in December, she said.
The fund aims to help poor nations cut greenhouse gas
emissions and adapt to more floods, droughts, heatwaves and
rising sea levels. It is widely seen as vital to a U.N. deal due
in Paris in late 2015 to curb rising greenhouse gas emissions.
Developing nations said last month they wanted $15 billion
in pledges from the rich this year to fund projects such as
solar power, geothermal energy or ensuring water supplies.
AIM IS $100 BILLION
Rich nations gave developing nations $10 billion in climate
aid a year from 2010 to 2012 and aim to raise it to $100 billion
from 2020. Sapped by years of austerity, they have not mapped
out how they will raise the amounts in the years up to 2020.
Cheikhrouhou said the fund so far has $55 million, largely
for its own administration and to help countries plan, including
$10 million from Seoul and $23 million from Germany. She said
the fund was primarily seeking cash grants rather than loans.
Norwegian Foreign Minister Boerge Brende told Reuters that
Oslo would unveil its preliminary pledge for the fund at a
summit on climate change organised by U.N. Secretary-General Ban
Ki-moon in New York on Sept. 23.
He said Norway, rich from offshore oil, was giving close to
$1 billion a year in climate aid and would make a "substantial
contribution" to the fund. He declined to give numbers.
"Financing is a prerequisite for having the developing world
as part of a global compact" he said. Cheikhrouhou said that, as
far as she knew, Norway was the only nation so far to say it
would promise cash at Ban's summit.
Many developed nations are likely to be reluctant to pledge
cash before U.S. elections in November indicate whether climate
change will be a priority for U.S. lawmakers in the last two
years of Barack Obama's presidency.
More than 100 environmental groups wrote to the fund last
month urging it to reject fossil fuel projects such as
coal-fired power plants and focus instead on renewable energy.
Cheikhrouhou said the fund's mandate was to find ways to cut
emissions of greenhouse gases. So far "we haven't gone into any
discussion about eligible technologies", she said.
(Reporting by Alister Doyle; editing by Andrew Roche)