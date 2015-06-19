SANTIAGO, June 19 As part of efforts to
counteract desertification and erosion brought about by climate
change, Chile will invest $250 million to plant vast tracks of
native forest, the national forestry agency said on Friday.
Home to the Atacama desert, the world's driest, Chile will
plant trees on 100,000 hectares. The forestry agency Conaf will
also incorporate a similar amount of forest in the 13 million
hectares it already manages as part of the United Nations
Framework Convention on Climate Change.
"Some $1.5 billion have been provided in recent years to
recover lands, in areas like forestry, prairies, and
agricultural lands," Conaf head Arron Cavieres said.
Chile is the world's top copper producer, accounting for
around one-third of global supply, and also a leading exporter
of wood pulp, wine, salmon and agricultural products.
A drought, which began in 2007, is hampering copper
production in Chile, leading to forest fires, driving energy
prices higher and hampering agriculture.
Scientists say there is a long-term trend of increasingly
drier conditions, linked to climate change.
Pope Francis demanded swift action on Thursday to save the
planet from environmental ruin, urging world leaders to hear
"the cry of the earth and the cry of the poor" and plunging the
Catholic Church into political controversy over climate
change. Most Chileans identify themselves as
Catholic.
(Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Anthony Esposito and
Grant McCool)