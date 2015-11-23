(Removes "by end of year" in paragraph 8)
By David Stanway and Natalie Thomas
BEIJING Nov 23 Keeping state leaders away from
the negotiations will play a major role in ensuring that crucial
talks on a new global climate deal in Paris next week proceed
smoothly, China's top climate change negotiator said in an
interview on Monday.
Representatives from nearly 200 countries will gather in the
French capital to begin talks aimed at thrashing out a new
global deal to cut climate-warming greenhouse gases.
Xie Zhenhua, China's veteran climate chief, told Reuters in
an interview that he was confident there was now sufficient
"political will" to secure a new deal, and that changes to the
"design" of the talks would help avoid the failures of
Copenhagen in 2009.
"No country wants the situation in Copenhagen to be
repeated," he said. "Letting heads of state try to resolve the
problems rather than leaving it to the negotiators was an error
in the design and it led to an error in the result."
Despite months of anticipation and the direct involvement of
senior state leaders, including President Barack Obama, the 2009
negotiations in the Danish capital did not result in any binding
climate deal and were branded a failure.
Xie said China proposed to the secretariat of the United
Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change at an early stage
to try to restrict the involvement of state leaders in order to
ease the political pressures on negotiators.
"They can speak at the opening ceremony, express hope about
how the meeting should go, and make requests to their
delegations, but afterwards, the specifics need to be resolved
by the delegations," he said.
More than 160 countries have already submitted their own
national pledges, known as INDCs, to the United Nations ahead of
the Paris talks. While green groups have complained that the
pledges would not be enough to meet the target of keeping global
temperature rises within 2 degrees Celsius, Xie said he was not
worried.
"The world still has time to meet that two-degree target,"
he said, adding, "The key issue will be in funding and
technology."
China continued to push for "technological innovation,
cooperation and transfer" to be granted a prominent role in any
new climate deal, and industrialised countries still also needed
to meet their responsibilities when it came to provision of
funding, he said.
China has constantly pushed rich nations to meet their
commitments to mobilise $100 billion of financing per year to
help poorer countries mitigate and adapt to rising temperatures,
and the issue remained a fundamental part of the upcoming
negotiations, Xie said.
He said while there were still differences that needed to be
resolved, there was a broad agreement on overall principles.
"Looking at the progress of the negotiations right now,
there are still a lot of differences, but overall, I believe
there is hope."
"From Bali to Paris, I have participated in nine years of
climate negotiations and I have quite a lot of confidence in the
Paris talks this year," he said. "No country has expressed
opposition to the common principles. Everyone is in favour."
