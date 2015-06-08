OSLO, June 8 China's greenhouse gas emissions
could peak by 2025, five years earlier than indicated by
Beijing, a development that could help limit the mounting risks
of global warming, a study by the London School of Economics
(LSE) showed on Monday.
The report noted that China's "coal consumption fell in
2014, and fell further in the first quarter of 2015" in signs
that emissions could be limited faster than expected.
"China's greenhouse gas emissions are unlikely to peak as
late as 2030 - the upper limit set by President Xi Jinping in
November 2014 - and are much more likely to peak by 2025," the
report said.
"They could peak even earlier than that," write the authors
Fergus Green and Nicholas Stern, both from the LSE's Grantham
Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment and the
Centre for Climate Change Economics and Policy.
China, the top emitter of greenhouse gases - that are linked
to rising ocean levels, heat waves and downpours - said last
year its emissions would peak "around 2030, with the intention
to try to peak early". It has not indicated how high the peak
would be.
The LSE authors estimated China's output could peak at the
equivalent of between 12.5 and 14 billion tonnes of carbon
dioxide a year by 2025, up from about 10 billion around 2012.
That earlier-than-expected high point would help the world
get on track for limiting warming to a maximum of two degrees
Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial times, they wrote,
as long as China introduced sweeping reforms from cities to
public transport.
Group of Seven leaders are meeting in Germany on Monday to
discuss issues including climate change and how to achieve the
2C target, which many experts say is fast slipping out of reach.
And senior negotiators from almost 200 governments are
meeting from June 1-11 in Bonn, Germany, to work on a U.N. deal
due in Paris in December to limit temperatures.
