LONDON, Oct 4 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Cities around
the world, including in developing nations, are increasingly
grasping the economic opportunities generated by the need to
tackle climate change and are pursuing concrete partnerships
with business, a climate research group said.
In a report based on environmental data disclosed by 533
cities this year, London-based CDP said those cities had
identified 720 climate change-related projects they hoped to
work on with the private sector, worth a combined $26 billion.
They include South Africa's Cape Town, which plans to expand
a scheme for companies to buy wind-generated power via green
energy certificates; and Quito in Ecuador, which is seeking $800
million to deliver a project to treat waste water using gravity
rather than electric pumps, as well as producing hydropower.
Kolkata in India wants business backing for renewable energy
projects including solar-powered heating and street lighting.
"Cities have a clear appetite for collaborating with the
private sector on climate change, and they see it as an economic
opportunity," said Maia Kutner, head of cities at CDP.
Of the cities that reported on their climate change action
to CDP, 299 said they were looking to grow new industries, such
as clean tech.
Moving from sharing knowledge and ideas, many cities are
looking to launch more tangible projects with the private sector
and secure financial investment, she added.
The most popular areas for potential collaboration are in
energy efficiency, retrofitting buildings, renewable energy and
transport, the report said.
"What we'll see is a shift towards more hands-on work on
emissions reductions and joint work on financing for these
projects - because as we know, that is a big challenge," Kutner
told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
NEED FOR FINANCE
The investment needed in cities for low-carbon transport,
energy, water, waste and telecommunications infrastructure is
estimated at $57 trillion between now and 2030, the CDP report
said.
Interest is rising in "blended" models of finance, in which
public-sector institutions such as development banks can reduce
investment risk for businesses, Kutner said.
"Cities and businesses working together are more likely to
be able to attract private-sector finance, because right now
(it) just isn't flowing into cities enough," she added.
Another reason for working together more closely is that
even though the world's cities are responsible for some
three-quarters of global climate-changing emissions, municipal
operations produce just 3 percent of total citywide emissions.
The rest comes from sources city authorities do not control
or own directly, such as buildings and private transport.
"San Francisco would not have been able to reduce our
greenhouse gas emissions without working collaboratively with
numerous environmental partners including our business
community," said the city's mayor Ed Lee.
Cities that work with the private sector are more likely to
have an emissions reduction target, the report said. Of the 190
cities with a target, three-quarters partner with business.
Conversely, the low proportion of cities in Africa and Latin
America with an emissions-cutting goal could deter businesses
from getting involved in municipal projects, the report said.
"In African and Latin American cities, they are less
advanced in, for example, setting emissions reductions targets
or reporting on their plans or providing comprehensive
disclosures," said Kutner.
"So there is some work that needs to be done."
