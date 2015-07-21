July 21 Colombia, South America's third-largest
economy, has pledged to reduce carbon emissions by at least 20
percent by 2030 as a contribution to a new agreement aimed at
fighting global warming, the government said on Tuesday.
Colombia said it is finishing plans and should present them
to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change
(UNFCCC) in the following weeks.
"This compromise we are making means transforming our
economy towards a more efficient use of resources and energy,"
said Environment Minister Gabriel Vallejo López in a statement
posted to a ministry website.
Although smaller than targets offered by the United States
and the European Union, the Colombian one should be challenging
since the country has problems controlling deforestation and it
is one of the fastest-growing economies in Latin America.
Vallejo López said Colombia's Intended Nationally Determined
Contributions (INDCs), as the UN proposals are known, will focus
on fighting deforestation, increasing energy efficiency,
creating sources of renewable energy and renovating public
transportation with hybrid vehicles.
The minister said the country could raise the target to
reduce heat-trapping gases to 25 percent or 30 percent if it
receives financial backing from the international community to
implement and speed up some of its programs.
The UN expects INDCs covering at least 80 percent of world
emissions to be delivered by Oct. 1, allowing a review before
the crucial Paris meeting in December, when a new deal could be
reached to try to limit global warming to 2 degrees C (3.6 F).
(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)