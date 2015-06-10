BONN, Germany, June 10 Environmental groups
urged governments on Wednesday to ban oil companies and other
big corporate polluters from any involvement in U.N. talks on
slowing climate change, saying any role was like letting an
arsonist work as a fire fighter.
They presented a petition to "kick big polluters out of
climate policy" at 190-nation talks in Bonn on curbing global
warming, signed by 224,000 people and backed by about 20 groups
including Greenpeace USA and Rainforest Action Network.
Bill McKibben, co-founder of green group 350.org that was
part of the alliance, said firms that emitted fossil fuels were
part of the problem, not the solution.
"Why would you let the professional arsonist join the
volunteer fire department?" he asked.
The organisers criticised France, the host of a Paris summit
in late 2016 meant to agree a global deal to limit climate
change, for letting companies including power utility
Electricite de France to be among sponsors of the event.
And they doubted the sincerity of six European oil and gas
companies - BG Group, BP, Eni, Royal Dutch
Shell, Statoil and France's Total -
which last week urged talks on adopting carbon pricing.
The United Nations, however, is trying to build a broad
coalition for action beyond governments - including companies
and cities - to limit emissions blamed by a U.N. panel for
causing more droughts, floods and rising sea levels.
Christiana Figueres, head of the U.N. Climate Change
Secretariat, said last week she would continue dialogue with oil
and gas companies, for instance, saying they "have an enormous
role to play in solving climate change."
The activists said inviting oil companies to discuss climate
change was like asking advice from tobacco companies about
health policies.
The environmentalists urged adoption of rules similar to
those by the U.N.'s World Health Organization requiring
governments to protect health policies "from commercial and
other vested interests of the tobacco industry".
