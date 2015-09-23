OSLO, Sept 23 Companies including Goldman Sachs
, Walmart and Starbucks joined an
alliance on Wednesday that aims to get 100 percent of
electricity from renewable sources to combat climate change.
The green electricity campaign, RE100, said its membership
had expanded to 36 companies from 12 at a launch a year ago in
New York that included IKEA Group, Swiss RE and BT
Group.
The companies promise to shift to renewable energies such as
wind and solar power to generate electricity to help slow
climate change, blamed by a U.N. scientific panel for stoking
more floods, downpours, heat waves and rising sea levels.
"Goldman Sachs, Johnson & Johnson, NIKE Inc,
Procter & Gamble, Salesforce, Starbucks,
Steelcase, Voya Financial and Walmart have
today joined RE100," the campaign said.
Goals for achieving 100 percent renewables vary widely,
according to RE100, which is organised by The Climate Group and
CDP, formerly known as the Carbon Disclosure Project.
Goldman Sachs aims to become 100 percent renewable by 2020,
for instance, but Johnson & Johnson's goal is by 2050. Steelcase
became 100 percent powered by renewable electricity in 2014.
"We are proud to join RE100 and announce our aspiration to
power all of our facilities with renewable energy," Alex Gorsky,
CEO of Johnson & Johnson, said in a statement.
Governments will meet in Paris in December, seeking to work
out a U.N. deal to slow climate change. Many companies and
investors say they are acting independently of the government
negotiations.
On Tuesday, Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio joined more
than 400 institutions and 2,000 individuals who have promised to
divest from fossil fuels, as new research showed they hold total
assets of $2.6 trillion.
(Reporting by Alister Doyle, editing by Louise Heavens)