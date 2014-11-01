* Wind energy seen at half of all electricity by 2020
* Costs of coal phase-out seen "not significant"-Petersen
By Alister Doyle, Environment Correspondent
COPENHAGEN, Nov 1 Denmark should ban coal use by
2025 to make the Nordic nation a leader in fighting global
warming, adding to green measures ranging from wind energy to
bicycle power, Denmark's climate minister said on Saturday.
Denmark has already taken big steps to break reliance on
high-polluting coal - wind turbines are set to generate more
than half of all electricity by 2020 and 41 percent of people in
Copenhagen cycle to work or school, higher than in Amsterdam.
"The cost (of phasing out coal) would not be significant,"
Climate, Energy and Building Minister Helveg Petersen told
Reuters of a proposal he made this week to bring forward a
planned phase-out of all coal use to 2025 from 2030.
His ministry is studying details of how it would work before
unveiling a formal plan. Denmark imports about 6 million tonnes
a year of coal on world markets, currently from Russia, so a ban
would coincidentally cut dependence on Moscow for energy.
The Danish Energy Association, representing energy firms,
said a faster phase-out of coal would bring risks that wind
turbines could not meet demand on calm days. Coal now generates
about a third of Danish electricity.
"There will be a bill to pay," said Anders Stouge, deputy
head of the association. Petersen said that some coal-fired
plants could shift to burning wood as a backup.
DANES' EMISSIONS DOWN
Denmark often gets high marks for its work to cut greenhouse
gas emissions, which fell 25 percent from 1990 to 2012, among
the steepest falls of any EU nation. It is aiming for a 40
percent cut from 1990 by 2020, matching the EU's goal for 2030.
A report by the WWF conservation group said Denmark was a
global leader on climate and energy. Kaisa Kosonen of Greenpeace
said Denmark's plans ultimately to phase out use of fossil fuels
by 2050 "is the direction for all countries".
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon and leading climate
scientists will unveil a U.N. report in Copenhagen on Sunday
that outlines ways to fight climate change to avert more floods,
droughts, heat waves, more powerful storms and rising seas.
Even though Denmark's greenhouse gas emissions are falling
sharply, however, the heavy dependence on coal means per capita
emissions of 9.25 tonnes in 2012 were still above the European
Union average of 8.98.
Copenhagen has won awards as the world's greenest capital
-glass trophies are on show in the mayor's office in ornate City
Hall to reward a cleanup that means, for instance, that people
can swim in the formerly polluted harbour in summertime.
Mayor Frank Jensen said a shift from burning coal in homes
and buildings was originally to encourage workers to live in the
city, rather than commute and pay local taxes elsewhere.
Mayors had to create livable cities, he told Reuters. "You
soon come to the green agenda because families want to have a
green city," he said. Copenhagen's cycle lanes, for instance,
have expanded to 350 kms (220 miles).
Other mayors often say they cannot match Copenhagen's biking
success because their cities are hillier than the flat Danish
capital, he said. But they forget that it rains and snows a lot
in Denmark.
"My wife cycles every day," he said.
(Reporting By Alister Doyle; Editing by Stephen Powell)