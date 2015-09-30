OSLO, Sept 30 The European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) plans to raise financing
for green projects to 18 billion euros ($20.17 billion) in the
next five years to help fight climate change, doubling rates in
the past decade, it said on Wednesday.
"The international community has a unique chance this year
to deliver a decisive set of measures to combat climate change,"
EBRD President Suma Chakrabarti said in a statement on
Wednesday, referring to a U.N. summit in December in Paris.
Since 2006, the bank said it had invested more than 18
billion euros in more than 1,000 sustainable energy and other
green projects with a total value of 97 billion euros.
"The Bank is aiming for green financing to total some 18
billion euros over the next five years. In other words, the EBRD
would deliver as much green financing in the next five years as
it has in the last ten," it said.
It said that its investments, ranging from solar plants in
Jordan to wind farms in Mongolia, have led to a reduction of
carbon emissions of more than 72 million tonnes a year.
Set up by governments in 1991 to support the ex-communist
states of eastern Europe, the EBRD has expanded its mandate in
recent years to parts of North Africa and central Asia.
($1 = 0.8924 euros)
(Reporting by Alister Doyle; Editing by Catherine Evans)