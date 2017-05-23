BANGKOK, May 23 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Tackling
climate change could boost the world's 20 biggest economies by
nearly 5 percent in 2050, compared to a continuation of current
policies, the Paris-based OECD said on Tuesday.
Investing $6.9 trillion per year in clean infrastructure
between 2016 and 2030 in G20 countries would help limit global
temperature rise to below 2 degrees Celsius as agreed by world
leaders in Paris in 2015, the Organisation for Economic
Co-operation and Development (OECD) said in a report.
The additional investment cost could be offset by annual
fuel savings of $1.7 trillion from more energy-efficient
technologies and infrastructure, it added.
Keeping global warming below 2C would limit the worst
effects of sea-level rise, Arctic sea ice melting, damage to
coral reefs and acidification of oceans, according to the U.N.
Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.
The OECD says G20 countries account for 80 percent of carbon
dioxide emissions, a key contributor to climate change.
"Far from being a dampener on growth, integrating climate
action into growth policies can have a positive economic
impact," OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurría said in a
statement.
Combining climate policies, such as charging polluters, with
economic policies to drive growth through more
environment-friendly infrastructure could increase G20
economies' gross domestic product by up to 2.8 percent on
average in 2050, the report said.
This rises to nearly 5 percent if the economic benefits of
avoiding climate change impacts such as coastal flooding or
storm damage are taken into account, it said.
Experts say private sector financing is key to achieve these
investments. The OECD report called on development banks and
financial institutions to facilitate and support public and
private investors.
Mitigating the impacts of climate change is "a huge economic
opportunity" globally, Paul Ekins, a professor at University
College London and co-director of the UK Energy Research Centre,
told a new conference in Bangkok on Tuesday.
Speaking on economic and environment challenges facing the
Asia Pacific region, he pointed to a January 2017 report
that found companies could unlock $12 trillion in
market opportunities by implementing a few key development
goals, including energy efficiency.
"There is a perception among politicians that... if we want
a clean environment, we have to sacrifice the economy," he said.
"That can be true but overwhelmingly, the environment is a
business opportunity partly because we have so abused it in the
past it is having serious negative impacts on our health, and
therefore on our productivity and on our economy."
