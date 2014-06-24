(Adds Breakingviews link)
By Sharon Begley
NEW YORK, June 24 (Reuters) - Annual property losses from
hurricanes and other coastal storms of $35 billion; a decline in
crop yields of 14 percent, costing corn and wheat farmers tens
of billions of dollars; heat wave-driven demand for electricity
costing utility customers up to $12 billion per year.
These are among the economic costs that climate change is
expected to exact in the United States over the next 25 years,
according to a bipartisan report released on Tuesday. And that's
just for starters: The price tag could soar to hundreds of
billions by 2100.
Commissioned by a group chaired by former New York City
Mayor Michael Bloomberg, former Secretary of the Treasury and
Goldman Sachs alum Henry Paulson, and environmentalist and
financier Tom Steyer, the analysis "is the most detailed ever of
the potential economic effects of climate change on the U.S.,"
said climatologist Michael Oppenheimer of Princeton University.
The report lands three weeks after President Barack Obama
ordered U.S. regulators to take their strongest steps ever to
reduce greenhouse gas emissions, including requiring power
plants to cut carbon dioxide emissions to 30 percent below 2005
levels by 2030.
Called "Risky Business," the report projects climate impacts
at scales as small as individual counties. Its conclusions about
crop losses and other consequences are based not on computer
projections, which climate-change skeptics routinely attack, but
on data from past heat waves.
It paints a grim picture of economic loss. "Our economy is
vulnerable to an overwhelming number of risks from climate
change," Paulson said in a statement, including from sea-level
rise and from heat waves that will cause deaths, reduce labor
productivity and strain power grids.
By mid-century, $66 billion to $106 billion worth of coastal
property will likely be below sea level. There is a 5 percent
chance that by 2100 the losses will reach $700 billion, with
average annual losses from rising oceans of $42 billion to $108
billion along the Eastern Seaboard and Gulf of Mexico.
Extreme heat, especially in the Southwest, Southeast and
upper Midwest, will slash labor productivity as people are
unable to work outdoors at construction and other jobs for
sustained periods. The analysis goes further than previous work,
said Princeton's Oppenheimer, by identifying places that will be
"unsuited for outdoor activity."
Demand for electricity will surge as people need air
conditioning just to survive, straining generation and
transmission capacity. That will likely require the construction
of up to 95 gigawatts of generation capacity over the next 5 to
25 years, or roughly 200 average-size coal or natural gas power
plants.
As utilities add the construction costs to customers' bills,
people and businesses will pay $8.5 billion to $30 billion more
every year by the middle of the century.
The report does not make policy prescriptions, concluding
only that "it is time for all American business leaders and
investors to get in the game and rise to the challenge of
addressing climate change."
