By Alister Doyle
OSLO, July 7 More efficient energy use and
investments in greener cities are among 10 measures that can
help the world to slow global warming while also spurring
economic growth, an international report said on Tuesday.
Action across the 10 areas could achieve between 59 and 96
percent of the cuts in greenhouse gas emissions needed by 2030
to keep global warming below a U.N. maximum of 2 degrees Celsius
(3.6 Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels, it said.
"We've identified some of the most promising opportunities,"
Felipe Calderon, a former Mexican president who chairs the
Global Commission on the Economy and Climate, told Reuters of
the 10 goals.
"The most profitable ... is energy efficiency," he said of
the report, drawn up by former heads of government, business
leaders, economists and other experts.
It urged the Group of 20 major economies to set high global
energy efficiency standards in sectors such as lighting,
vehicles and buildings, estimating that curbs on energy waste
could boost world economic output by up to $18 trillion by 2035.
Investments by cities in cleaner public transport, building
insulation and better management of waste could cut greenhouse
gas emissions and air pollution and bring savings worth $16.6
trillion by 2050, the report said.
Last year, the Commission said action to combat climate
change, mainly shifting from fossil fuels to renewable energies
such as solar and wind power, could lift economic growth rather
than depress it as many governments fear.
WEIGHING THE COSTS
Apart from energy efficiency and cities, Tuesday's report
recommended greater focus on forestry, $1 trillion a year in
clean energy investment, carbon pricing, infrastructure,
low-carbon innovation, business and investor action, limits on
aviation and shipping emissions and curbs on hydrofluorocarbons,
which are potent greenhouse gases.
The report did not estimate dollar benefits for each sector,
some of which overlap. Benefits hinge on assumptions about the
cost of damage from greenhouse gases, which are now emitted
without penalty in many nations.
Last year's report estimated, for instance, that air
pollution, largely from burning coal or oil, was equivalent to a
4.4 percent brake on annual world gross domestic product. Such
pollution causes 3.7 million premature deaths a year, it said.
Tuesday's report urged governments to step up action before
a U.N. summit in Paris in December that will try to agree a
global deal to limit emissions, blamed by almost all experts for
causing more heat waves, downpours and rising seas.
