TORONTO, Aug 26 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Kenya and
Turkey have exceeded forecasts for harnessing geothermal energy,
but other developing countries, including Indonesia and the
Philippines, are lagging behind on leveraging the renewable
power source, a new analysis shows.
If developing nations are to carry out planned expansion of
geothermal energy capacity, $133 billion needs to be invested in
the sector by 2030, the Climate Policy Initiative (CPI) research
group reported on Wednesday.
Meeting the target to build 23GW of geothermal capacity over
the next 15 years (one GW is enough energy to power 750,000
homes) would require a 7- to 10-fold increase in funding from
governments and development financing bodies, the CPI said.
Public financing for geothermal projects should increase to
between $56 billion and $73 billion by 2030 from $7.4 billion
today, the CPI said.
Considered an important alternative to fossil fuels,
geothermal power can be accessed by building generating stations
to harness the power of natural, underground heat.
Experts believe expanding geothermal capacity could help
developing countries meet their energy challenges, while
avoiding climate-changing power sources.
"Geothermal has the potential to play a big role in a
low-carbon energy transition," Valerio Micale, a project manager
with the Climate Policy Initiative, wrote in a briefing note on
Wednesday.
"While deployment of wind and solar has taken off in recent
years, deployment of geothermal has remained steady but
unspectacular."
Geothermal is the cheapest power source in some developing
countries with rapidly growing demand, and is economically
competitive with other green sources, Micale wrote.
One reason why governments need to invest in the technology
is that developers typically need to spend up to 40 percent of a
project's costs before establishing if the project is feasible.
This has made private sector sources of financing reluctant
to commit themselves, the CPI said, and it urged governments to
help by financing initial feasibility studies for geothermal
projects.
Turkey and Kenya were able to exceed analysts' forecasts on
geothermal production "through a combination of solid regulatory
frameworks and significant development finance support", the CPI
said.
