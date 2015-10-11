OSLO Oct 11 Heads of 11 companies that generate
a third of the world's electricity urged governments on Sunday
to agree clear, long-term policies to underpin a shift to
lower-carbon energy as part of a U.N. agreement on climate
change due in December.
They also issued a report about how new technologies can
both raise electricity supplies and limit greenhouse gases.
These included more-efficient solar power, sea-based floating
wind turbines and methods to capture emissions from coal-fired
power plants.
CEOs and chairmen of the 11 companies, including American
Electric Power and State Grid Corp. of China, signed a
letter to governments urging principles for low-carbon energies
starting with "secure, stable, clear, consistent and long-term
policies".
Governments will meet in Paris for a summit from Nov. 30 to
Dec. 11 to agree a deal to curb greenhouse gas emissions that
may hasten a shift from fossil fuels, which are used by many
power generators.
The letter, by companies in the 11-member Global Sustainable
Electricity Partnership (GSEP) did not spell out exactly which
policies they favoured, saying they could be "carbon pricing or
regulation or any other way to incentivise investments,
operations and innovations."
Other companies signing the GSEP letter were Électricité de
France, Eletrobras, ENEL, EuroSibEnergo,
Hydro-Québec, Iberdrola, Kansai Electric Power Company,
RusHydro and RWE.
Together they said that they generated about a third of
world electricity last year and supplied it to 1.2 billion
people.
They said that about 40 percent of the electricity they
generated was from fossil fuels and 60 percent had no direct
carbon emissions, such as hydro, nuclear, solar or wind power.
"Electricity will be at the centre of the response to
climate change," Martine Prevost, executive director of GSEP,
told Reuters.
She also said the companies were concerned by campaigns by
some investors, including pension funds, to divest from fossil
fuels. "They are worried by that, it is a challenge," she said.
The report outlined a wide range of new technologies
including more efficient coal-fired power plants, underwater
turbines driven by tidal currents, or more efficient batteries.
